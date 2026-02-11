Dermatologist shares last-minute glow-up hacks for Valentine's Day 2026: Eating berries to doing ice therapy
The countdown to Valentine's Day has officially begun, and with it comes the prep to look your best on the day, whether you are heading out with your partner or celebrating Galentine's Day with your friends. The coveted Valentine's Day glow needs a little planning in the days leading up to it. The good news is you don't need super overhauls, just minor hacks, which ensure your skin stays fresh and radiant on February 14.
We reached out to Dr Khushboo Jha, chief dermatologist at Metro Hospital and founder of One Skin Clinic, who described some easy ways your skin can look healthy and glowing. She identified both skincare and diet hacks.
Highlighting the main goals these last couple of days, she noted, "The areas of focus are hydration, gentle exfoliation, and healthy brightening techniques without experimenting with harsh or new treatments that may irritate your skin."
Dr Jha mentioned essential steps that encompass skincare to maintaining a good sleep routine. She urged to prioritise gentle exfoliation to remove dead skin cells, helping reveal brighter and smoother-looking skin. Likewise, she also pointed to a good night's rest to reduce dark under-eye circles and puffiness, noting that sleep quality is directly linked to how fresh and well-rested the skin appears. “A good quality sleep of even a night or two can significantly improve skin health,” the dermatologist reminded.
While it may be tempting to go for the new treatments that promise skin glow by Valentine's Day, Dr Jha cautioned, suggesting it's better to stick to a familiar routine. “Never experiment with your skin before a big day, such as trying new facials, chemical peels or products that trigger breakouts or skin irritation,” Dr Jha emphasised. To achieve the glow, you also need to cut down on sugar and junk, and instead focus on clean eating. Goes without saying that the dermatologist reminded you also need to drink enough water, at least 8-10 glasses daily.
Here are some of the hacks which she recommended:
1. Gentle exfoliation
- Go for milk chemical exfoliants such as lactic acid, mandelic acid or an AHA-containing face toner.
- Do not use strong scrubs or harsh treatments, may cause skin redness and breakouts.
2. Under-eye care
- Use an under-eye gel or cream containing caffeine, peptides, or hyaluronic acid to reduce puffiness and improve hydration.
- Keep the product slightly chilled, enhances the soothing effect.
3. Eat clean
- Keep the diet inclusive of antioxidant-rich foods as antioxidant promotes skin rejuvenation.
- Eat berries, nuts, seeds and fresh vegetables.
4. Lip scrub
- Use a mild scrub for your lips’ exfoliation.
- Use a soft-bristle toothbrush, topped with a nourishing lip balm.
- Lipstick application is smoother and comes out better with hydrated lips.
5. Ice therapy
- Massage ice wrapped up in a cloth and applied to the skin to reduce puffy milk appearance, tighten skin pores and improve blood circulation.
- Skin dullness fades away from under the eyes.
Lastly, make sure your makeup prep is skin-friendly. “Use a hydrating primer or illuminating moisturiser before makeup application. This helps create a smooth base and enhances natural glow without making the skin look oily.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
