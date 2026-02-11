Valentine’s Day or not: A 48-hour romantic escape to Singapore inspired by Prajakta Koli's trip

Whether you are looking to elevate your Valentine’s Day plans or simply planning your next couple’s retreat, this thoughtfully curated 48-hour guide — inspired by Prajakta Koli’s romantic escape to the island city — shows why Singapore is the perfect backdrop for romance at any time of the year.

Reflecting on the romantic escape, Prajakta shares, “Vrishank and I had been craving a break where we could simply step away from the everyday and spend quality time together, and Singapore turned out to be exactly what we needed. It was easy to plan and quick to get to, yet packed with experiences that appealed to both of us. One day, we completely let our hair down and felt like kids again at Universal Studios Singapore, and the next, we were watching the city shift colours into dusk aboard the Royal Albatross yacht, quietly taking it all in. I still think about the food from our Hawker Centre tour – it is the perfect local experience where there were so many incredible options housed under one place that we kept moving from stall to stall, tasting everything, we could. We truly had the best time and can’t wait to visit again.”

Valentine’s Day or not, a spontaneous escape can be just as meaningful. Seeking a break from the everyday, actor Prajakta Koli and her husband, Vrishank Khanal, recently headed to Singapore for a romantic getaway. For the newlyweds, the city delivered exactly what a quick romantic break should offer — room to unwind, nooks to discover, and the simple joy of exploring somewhere new together.

Young couples are increasingly stepping away from the predictable Valentine’s routine of flowers and chocolates, opting instead for experiences that linger long after the moment has passed. After all, romance doesn’t need to be confined to a single day on the calendar, nor should a memorable getaway involve stressful planning.

---

Day One Morning Begin your first morning in Singapore like a local, with breakfast at an iconic spot such as Ya Kun Kaya Toast or Chin Mee Chin. Order the classic kaya toast with kopi — crisp toast layered with butter and coconut jam. It’s an easy, relaxed start to the day, letting you settle in and enjoy the city without rushing.

Once you have fuelled up, ditch the sidewalk and hop into the sidecar. For adventurous couples, the Vintage Vespa Sidecar Tour offers a thrilling way to sightsee. Perched on hand-restored vintage Vespas, feel the wind in your hair as you zip through the Civic District, cruising past landmarks like the National Gallery with uninterrupted views of the city unfolding around you.

After the 60-minute joyride, slow things down with a hand-in-hand stroll through Joo Chiat Road. Wander past conserved shophouses painted in candy-hued pastels, stop for Insta-worthy photos, explore hidden mural trails, and discover indie boutiques and cosy cafés tucked away in this charming neighbourhood.

Afternoon For lunch, slip into the heart of Singapore’s food culture at one of its iconic hawker centres — best experienced on a guided hawker tour that adds meaning to every bite.

With a local expert leading the way, wander through food hubs like Maxwell Food Centre, where the buzz peaks around Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice. Its queue is a quiet promise of the Michelin Bib Gourmand-rated dish that awaits. Or head to the lively, 24-hour Newton Food Centre, stopping by Kwee Heng to savour perfectly braised noodles steeped in tradition.

From fragrant pandan chiffon cake to smoky satay, the tour brings together Singapore’s most loved flavours in a single, shared journey — no planning, no rushing, just tasting it all together.

Evening As the afternoon softens into early evening, make your way to The Sundowner’s Rooftop Farm Experience, where couples can trade observation for participation. Learn the basics of organic gardening together, get your hands into the soil, and see how food is grown against an urban skyline.

From hand-feeding bees to examining honeycombs up close, the experience encourages shared curiosity. As the sun dips, the evening naturally shifts into its most relaxed phase — sampling from The Sundowner’s honey library, mixing your own garden-garnished cocktails, and settling in with drinks as the city lights begin to glow.

Night For dinner, couples can lean into curiosity by exploring one of Singapore’s most unique dining experiences.

Those who thrive on whimsy and play can step into the multiverse at Absurdities — a six-course omakase where you don’t simply walk to your table. Instead, you find yourself immersed within a story as you crawl through hidden portals and climb ladders to move between surreal worlds, from a ’90s American kitchen to a desert tent. Part physical journey, part theatrical performance, the experience turns dinner into a series of delightful plot twists, making it as much about shared discovery as it is about the food.

Whichever experience you choose, end the night at The Elephant Room — an intimate, culture-forward cocktail bar that captures the spirit of Little India with inventive drinks and a warm, relaxed ambience. The thoughtfully crafted cocktails draw inspiration from Indian spices, local ingredients, and bold flavour profiles, making it a memorable place to toast to the day’s adventures together.

---

Day Two Morning Spend the morning at Universal Studios Singapore, Asia’s only Universal theme park, where seven themed zones bring out your inner child.

Feel the rush on high-energy rides in The Lost World, encounter animatronic dinosaurs, and splash through thrilling adventures. Pause for playful treats before heading to Minion Land, where chaos and laughs await in Gru’s Lab.

The joy lies in taking it slow between rides — chasing a few adrenaline hits, sharing laughs, and letting the morning unfold without an agenda.