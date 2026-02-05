Top things to do in Singapore for a perfect 2026 vacation depending on your travel mood

If you’re mapping out your 2026 travels, Singapore is proving that it’s no longer just a stopover destination; it’s a chameleon that adapts to whatever pace you set. Whether it’s your first visit or your fifth, the city-state continues to blend its multicultural heritage with futuristic innovation. Also read | Tried forest bathing? Rediscover life's simple joys in Coorg Take a walk through the colourful history of Singapore along Joo Chiat Road, famous for its beautifully preserved heritage shophouses. (Pic: STB) With direct flights from several Indian cities and a streamlined visa process, Singapore remains one of the most accessible international getaways. According to Serene Woon, area director (India, Middle East, and South Asia) at Singapore Tourism Board, the city-state’s magic lies in its ability to feel both familiar and fresh. “One day you're wandering through a Peranakan museum, the next you're cafe hopping across vibrant neighbourhoods just minutes away,” she told HT Lifestyle, adding, “It effortlessly blends culture, cuisine, green spaces, and world-class experiences into one seamless journey.” Here is how to navigate the Lion City in 2026, curated for every type of traveller:

There is nothing quite like the adrenaline rush of racing your friends over the jungle canopy with the South China Sea as your backdrop. (Pic: STB)

The thrill seeker In Singapore, adrenaline isn't tucked away in remote corners; it’s woven into the skyline. You can transition from urban feats to jungle treks in a single afternoon. Serene said, “Indoor skydiving at iFly Singapore can easily be followed by a night cycle across Marina Bay, the skyline lit up beside you as you ride.” “What's interesting is the range. If you're after nature-based thrills, Rainforest Wild ASIA offers treetop challenges surrounded by actual forest. But if you'd rather stay urban, Sentosa has zip-lines, rope courses, and plenty of high-energy activities packed into one island. You could also kayak through the mangroves of Pulau Ubin for something quieter but just as physical. It's not often you get to choose between jungle canopies and beachfront adventures in the same destination — but that's how Singapore works. Compact, accessible, and surprisingly varied,” she said. Top picks for you: ⦿ Rainforest Wild ASIA: Tackle treetop challenges in an actual forest canopy. ⦿ iFly Singapore: Experience indoor skydiving before a night cycle around the glowing Marina Bay. ⦿ Pulau Ubin: Kayak through serene mangroves for a physical, nature-based rush.

Talk about finding your centre at a higher level. This serene scene captures a sound healing and meditation session. (Pic: Marina Bay Sands Website)

The wellness enthusiast Wellness here isn't just about spas; it's a 'nature-first' philosophy that utilises the city's unique architecture. Serene said, “Here, healing sits at the intersection of technology and innovation, nature-first spaces, and traditional practices. A wellness getaway to Singapore often starts high above the city with sunrise yoga at the SkyPark Observation Deck on the 56th floor of Marina Bay Sands.” She added, “Recovery turns more targeted at Rekoop, where science-led treatments focus on performance and longevity. Between sessions, the city is dotted with cafes and eateries focused on healthy living—plant-based menus, cold-pressed juices, and nourishing grain bowls that make wellness feel less like discipline and more like a lifestyle. For something slower, forest therapy sessions at locations like HortPark or the Southern Ridges offer guided walks that reset the mind as much as the body. Elsewhere, Hideaway and Shelter offer bathhouse rituals and contrast therapy that make slowing down feel intentional rather than indulgent.” Some suggestions: ⦿ SkyPark Yoga: Start your morning on the 56th floor of Marina Bay Sands. ⦿ Rekoop: Explore science-led recovery treatments focused on longevity. ⦿ Forest therapy: Head to HortPark or the Southern Ridges for guided “mindset reset” walks.

Marvel at the intricate artistry and vibrant heritage of the Sri Mariamman Temple, Singapore’s oldest Hindu temple, located in the heart of Chinatown. (Pic: STB)

The art and culture collector Singapore’s identity is a vibrant tapestry of traditional crafts and contemporary rebellion. Serene explained, “You can spend hours gallery-hopping at Gillman Barracks before shifting to Southeast Asian narratives at National Gallery Singapore. The city's cultural fabric extends beyond museums — temples like Sri Mariamman and Sultan Mosque double as architectural landmarks, while heritage districts such as Kampong Gelam and Chinatown preserve traditional crafts, from calligraphy to batik-making.” She added, “Street art adds another creative layer in places like Haji Lane and Little India, often best explored through guided walks that unpack the stories behind the walls. For those who want to get hands-on, studios like Clayful Cafe Singapore offer ceramics sessions paired with coffee. Art and culture become especially accessible during Singapore Art Week, when the city transforms into a canvas of exhibits, pop-ups, and installations by local and regional artists.” Top picks for you: ⦿ Gallery hopping: Visit Gillman Barracks for contemporary works or the National Gallery for Southeast Asian narratives. ⦿ Heritage districts: Explore the architectural landmarks of Kampong Gelam and Chinatown. ⦿ Hands-on art: Try ceramics at Clayful Cafe or visit during Singapore Art Week to see the city transform into a public canvas.

Step into a world of rich, aromatic flavors at Old Bibik’s Peranakan Kitchen, a beloved spot in Singapore for heritage recipes. (Pic: Facebook/ Old Bibik's Peranakan Kitchen)

The foodie From $10 Michelin-standard hawker plates to high-end 'flame-driven' dining, the food scene is obsessed with flavour precision. “If food is your reason to travel, Singapore should be your next stop. Here, eating isn't just a meal — it's an experience shaped by diversity, where local and international dining options exist side by side and adjust to your mood and budget. It might begin with affordable shared plates at hawker centres like Lau Pa Sat, where Hainanese chicken rice, char kway teow, and laksa are eaten fast, while they're still at their best. That same respect for flavour carries into Michelin-starred dining rooms—flame-driven dishes at Burnt Ends or season-led menus at Odette reflect precision rooted in the city's food culture,” Serene said. She added, “Heritage remains central. At Peranakan kitchens like Old Bibik's Peranakan Kitchen, dishes such as ayam buah keluak (chicken braised in black nut sauce) anchor meals in memory rather than trend. Plant-forward dining is equally assured, with places like Whole Earth showing how vegetarian food can be deeply rooted and expressive. For something more intimate, supper clubs like Poon's Supper Club unfold around long tables where storytelling shapes the experience as much as the food itself. In Singapore, the range runs from under $10 hawker plates to fine dining tasting menus — and both are taken just as seriously.” Some option to consider: ⦿ Hawker staples: Grab Hainanese chicken rice or laksa at Lau Pa Sat. ⦿ Fine dining: Experience the precision of Odette or the smoky intensity of Burnt Ends. ⦿ Heritage eats: Visit Old Bibik’s for authentic Peranakan ayam buah keluak.

Experience the magic of the performing arts at the Sands Theatre, located within Marina Bay Sands complex. This world-class venue is a hub for international touring productions, breathtaking musicals, and elegant classical performances, like the one pictured here. (Pic: Marina Bay Sands)

The entertainment lover The 2026 calendar is packed with international heavyweights, making Singapore the live-entertainment hub of the region. According to Serene, “The city's entertainment scene is built around a year-round calendar of touring acts and stage productions, with a different headliner almost every visit. The 2026 live entertainment calendar promises to be wide in range and international in scale. The year starts with British singer-songwriter Calum Scott bringing The Songbook Tour to the city on February 3, while Les Miserables The Arena Spectacular World Tour runs from March through April at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands.” She added, “Across the year, concert halls and stadiums host major international tours including SEVENTEEN, IVE, OneRepublic, and RIIZE. December sees BTS return to Singapore for a four-night run as part of their 2026–27 world tour, their first visit in four years. Alongside arena shows and orchestral concerts, theatre and festival programming continue at venues such as the Esplanade, offering travelers a consistently vibrant cultural calendar throughout the year.” Here are some options: ⦿ February 3, Calum Scott: The Songbook Tour at TBA ⦿ March–April, Les Miserables: The Arena Spectacular at Sands Theatre ⦿ December, BTS: 2026–27 World Tour (4-night run) at National Stadium ⦿ Year-round, SEVENTEEN, OneRepublic, and IVE at various venues

When the sun goes down, the energy turns up at Zouk Singapore, the crown jewel of the city’s nightlife. Located in the historic Clarke Quay district, this legendary club has been the heart of Singapore’s dance music scene for decades. (Pic: Instagram/ Zouk)