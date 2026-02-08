Valentine's Day 2026 special experiences in Bengaluru: Romantic getaway in Nandi Hills to morning at Cubbon Park

Valentine's Day 2026 in Bengaluru: As the Garden City transforms into a city of hearts this February 14 (Saturday), the options for couples go far beyond the standard box of chocolates and red roses. Whether you are looking for a high-altitude sunrise or a quiet stroll by the water, Bengaluru offers a blend of old-school charm and modern luxury for Valentine’s Day 2026 weekend. Also read | Valentine’s Week 2026 full list: From Rose Day and Chocolate Day to Kiss Day, check complete calendar till February 14 Valentine's Day 2026 in Bengaluru is all about creating unforgettable memories with your loved one. Here are the top romantic experiences to make your day special. (Freepik)

From the rolling hills on the outskirts to the hidden green pockets in the city, here are the top five experiences to make your Valentine’s Day 2026 unforgettable.

1. A weekend getaway to Nandi Hills For couples who believe love is 'on top of the world', a trip to Nandi Hills remains the gold standard. In 2026, the trend has shifted toward luxury stays, which offers Valentine’s brunches and poolside dinners. Arrive by 5:30 am to catch the sunrise. If you want to avoid the sunrise traffic, book a stay at a nearby vineyard for a wine-tasting tour.