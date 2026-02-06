Rose Day 2026: When is Rose Day? Check date, history, significance and meanings of different colours of roses
Rose Day 2026: Mark the beginning of Valentine’s Week with Rose Day, where each rose colour tells a story of love, friendship, and admiration.
Rose Day 2026: Love is in the air as Valentine's week approaches, painting the world in shades of red that symbolise romance. The celebrations kick off on February 7 with Rose Day and continue until Valentine’s Day on February 14. Rose Day marks the beginning of this romantic week, with singles and couples alike expressing their love and affection.
The highlight of the day is gifting a beautiful bouquet of roses, filling the air with their enchanting fragrance and vibrant colours. From its origins to its meaning, here's everything you need to know about the first day of Valentine's week.
Why is Rose Day celebrated? Know history
The exact origins of Rose Day are unclear, but flowers have long symbolised love and passion across cultures. Roses, in particular, are celebrated as the ultimate flower of romance, famously featured in stories like Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, where they play a key role in the couple’s love story.
This symbolism dates back to ancient times. In Roman mythology, roses were linked to Venus, the goddess of love, while in Greece, Aphrodite was also associated with the flower. During the Victorian era, floriography, or the “language of flowers,” assigned meanings to each bloom, with red roses representing deep, committed love.
Roses were first cultivated in China and in many Asian cultures symbolise love, prosperity, and good fortune. Across centuries and cultures, the rose has remained a timeless emblem of romance.
Rose Day 2026 significance
Valentine’s Week kicks off with Rose Day, a global symbol of love and affection. The day is dedicated to expressing emotions, especially romantic ones, through the timeless gesture of giving roses. Rose Day sets the tone for the week-long celebration leading up to Valentine’s Day. People can gift a bouquet of colourful roses to convey a range of feelings, or a single red rose to show deep love. It’s a cherished occasion for friends and couples alike, reminding us to celebrate and honour the special relationships in our lives.
Colours of roses and their meanings
Red roses are the most popular, but roses actually come in many colours, each carrying its own meaning. Here’s a guide to help you decide which rose to give and to whom.
|Rose colour
|Meaning
|Red rose
|Deep love, romance, passion
|Pink rose
|Admiration, gratitude, sweetness, joy
|White rose
|Purity, innocence, new beginnings, peace
|Yellow rose
|Friendship, happiness, warmth, joy
|Orange rose
|Enthusiasm, desire, fascination
|Lavender/purple rose
|Enchantment, love at first sight, royalty
|Blue rose
|Mystery, the unattainable, uniqueness
|Green rose
|Harmony, health, growth, peace
|Black rose
|Farewell, endings, rebirth, major change
