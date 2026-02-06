Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Rose Day 2026: When is Rose Day? Check date, history, significance and meanings of different colours of roses

    Rose Day 2026: Mark the beginning of Valentine’s Week with Rose Day, where each rose colour tells a story of love, friendship, and admiration. 

    Published on: Feb 06, 2026 5:37 PM IST
    By Akanksha Agnihotri
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Rose Day 2026: Love is in the air as Valentine's week approaches, painting the world in shades of red that symbolise romance. The celebrations kick off on February 7 with Rose Day and continue until Valentine’s Day on February 14. Rose Day marks the beginning of this romantic week, with singles and couples alike expressing their love and affection.

    Rose Day 2026: Valentine’s Week begins with Rose Day on February 7, symbolising love through the giving of roses. (Pexels )
    Rose Day 2026: Valentine’s Week begins with Rose Day on February 7, symbolising love through the giving of roses. (Pexels )

    The highlight of the day is gifting a beautiful bouquet of roses, filling the air with their enchanting fragrance and vibrant colours. From its origins to its meaning, here’s everything you need to know about the first day of Valentine’s week. (Also read: Happy Rose Day 2026🌹💘: 100 heartfelt wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp and Facebook statuses to share with loved ones )

    Why is Rose Day celebrated? Know history

    The exact origins of Rose Day are unclear, but flowers have long symbolised love and passion across cultures. Roses, in particular, are celebrated as the ultimate flower of romance, famously featured in stories like Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, where they play a key role in the couple’s love story.

    This symbolism dates back to ancient times. In Roman mythology, roses were linked to Venus, the goddess of love, while in Greece, Aphrodite was also associated with the flower. During the Victorian era, floriography, or the “language of flowers,” assigned meanings to each bloom, with red roses representing deep, committed love.

    Roses were first cultivated in China and in many Asian cultures symbolise love, prosperity, and good fortune. Across centuries and cultures, the rose has remained a timeless emblem of romance.

    Valentine's Week begins with Rose Day on February 7, symbolising love through the gifting of roses. (Pexels )
    Valentine's Week begins with Rose Day on February 7, symbolising love through the gifting of roses. (Pexels )

    Rose Day 2026 significance

    Valentine’s Week kicks off with Rose Day, a global symbol of love and affection. The day is dedicated to expressing emotions, especially romantic ones, through the timeless gesture of giving roses. Rose Day sets the tone for the week-long celebration leading up to Valentine’s Day. People can gift a bouquet of colourful roses to convey a range of feelings, or a single red rose to show deep love. It’s a cherished occasion for friends and couples alike, reminding us to celebrate and honour the special relationships in our lives.

    Colours of roses and their meanings

    Red roses are the most popular, but roses actually come in many colours, each carrying its own meaning. Here’s a guide to help you decide which rose to give and to whom.

    Rose colourMeaning
    Red roseDeep love, romance, passion
    Pink roseAdmiration, gratitude, sweetness, joy
    White rosePurity, innocence, new beginnings, peace
    Yellow roseFriendship, happiness, warmth, joy
    Orange roseEnthusiasm, desire, fascination
    Lavender/purple roseEnchantment, love at first sight, royalty
    Blue roseMystery, the unattainable, uniqueness
    Green roseHarmony, health, growth, peace
    Black roseFarewell, endings, rebirth, major change
    • Akanksha Agnihotri
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Akanksha Agnihotri

      Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist at Hindustan Times. She has a passion for fashion and beauty and is an ardent enthusiast of art and culture. With a keen eye for trends and a flair for storytelling, she brings a unique perspective to her writing.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

    Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News, Merry Christmas 2025 on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
    News/Lifestyle/Festivals/Rose Day 2026: When Is Rose Day? Check Date, History, Significance And Meanings Of Different Colours Of Roses
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes