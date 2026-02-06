Rose Day 2026: When is Rose Day? Check date, history, significance and meanings of different colours of roses

Rose Day 2026: Love is in the air as Valentine's week approaches, painting the world in shades of red that symbolise romance. The celebrations kick off on February 7 with Rose Day and continue until Valentine’s Day on February 14. Rose Day marks the beginning of this romantic week, with singles and couples alike expressing their love and affection. Rose Day 2026: Valentine’s Week begins with Rose Day on February 7, symbolising love through the giving of roses. (Pexels )

The highlight of the day is gifting a beautiful bouquet of roses, filling the air with their enchanting fragrance and vibrant colours. From its origins to its meaning, here’s everything you need to know about the first day of Valentine’s week. (Also read: Happy Rose Day 2026🌹💘: 100 heartfelt wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp and Facebook statuses to share with loved ones )

Why is Rose Day celebrated? Know history The exact origins of Rose Day are unclear, but flowers have long symbolised love and passion across cultures. Roses, in particular, are celebrated as the ultimate flower of romance, famously featured in stories like Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, where they play a key role in the couple’s love story.

This symbolism dates back to ancient times. In Roman mythology, roses were linked to Venus, the goddess of love, while in Greece, Aphrodite was also associated with the flower. During the Victorian era, floriography, or the “language of flowers,” assigned meanings to each bloom, with red roses representing deep, committed love.

Roses were first cultivated in China and in many Asian cultures symbolise love, prosperity, and good fortune. Across centuries and cultures, the rose has remained a timeless emblem of romance.