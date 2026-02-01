Valentine's Week Calendar 2026: Kiss Day to Rose Day, check 7 days of love full list before Valentine's Day 2026

Valentine's Week Calendar 2026: Love is in the air as February 2026 begins. For couples, hopeless romantics, and those looking to express their feelings for the first time, Valentine's Week offers a full eight days of themed celebrations. Starting from February 7, each day carries special significance, leading up to the grand finale on February 14: Valentine's Day. Also read | Valentine's Day: Why do we celebrate Valentine's Day on February 14? Know history and significance of day of love Valentine's Week Calendar 2026: Each day is a chance to express love and affection in a unique way. (Made using Canva) Valentine's Week Calendar 2026: Complete list Valentine's Week begins on a Saturday this year, making it the perfect setup for weekend dates and surprises. It starts with Rose Day and progresses through Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day, culminating in the grand celebration of Valentine's Day. Whether you are planning a grand romantic gesture or a simple, heartfelt moment, here is the complete calendar for Valentine's Week 2026 to help you keep track of every special day:

Valentine's Week days Date and day Rose Day February 7, Saturday Propose Day February 8, Sunday Chocolate Day February 9, Monday Teddy Day February 10, Tuesday Promise Day February 11, Wednesday Hug Day February 12, Thursday Kiss Day February 13, Friday Valentine's Day February 14, Saturday

Pro tip: If you're planning a dinner or a weekend trip for Valentine's Week 2026, start your bookings early as it is expected to be one of the busiest weeks for restaurants and hotels. But first, here a complete list of all the special days of Valentine's Week 2026, where each day is a chance to express love and affection in a unique way:

Rose Day 2026: Celebrate love and friendship by giving roses to your loved ones. (Made using Canva)

Rose Day 2026: February 7, Saturday In 2026, Rose Day falls on a Saturday, making it the perfect opportunity to kick off Valentine's Week with a full day of celebration. Since it’s a weekend, you can move beyond a simple bouquet and plan an experience that fits the 'language' of the rose you choose. While red roses signify passionate love, yellow represents friendship, and pink expresses gratitude or admiration. Since Rose Day is on a Saturday this year, you can take advantage of the extra time: start the day by hiding a single rose where your loved one will find it immediately — tucked into a laptop, on the bathroom mirror, or next to the coffee pot. Or head to a local park with a picnic basket. Scatter a few petals inside the basket for a touch of effort, and bring a bouquet as the centerpiece. Many restaurants and bars also offer floral-themed cocktails or desserts during Valentine's Week. For a relaxed Saturday at home, you could also create a DIY foot soak or bath with rose petals and essential oils. It’s a thoughtful, low-stress way to show care.

Propose Day 2026 Express your feelings and propose to your crush or partner. (Made using Canva)

Propose Day 2026: February 8, Sunday Propose Day is the prime time to ‘pop the question’ or confess your feelings to someone special. Since Propose Day falls on a Sunday in 2026, you have the ultimate advantage: a full day of leisure to build anticipation and create a moment that doesn't feel rushed by a work week. Whether you are making a grand romantic gesture or proposing a new commitment to a friend or partner, you can make Propose Day 2026 unforgettable. Because it's a weekend, you can turn a single moment into a ‘progressive’ proposal: start with a relaxed Sunday brunch. Use this time to reminisce about your favourite memories together. Then, go for a scenic walk, visit an art gallery, or head to a spot that holds sentimental value (where you first met or had your first date). Aim for the 'big moment (proposal)' around sunset as the lighting is perfect for photos.

Chocolate Day 2026: Share chocolates and sweetness with your loved ones. (Made using Canva)

Chocolate Day 2026: February 9, Monday Brighten your partner's Monday by gifting their favourite sweets on Chocolate Day. Chocolates are a universal symbol of sweetness and joy in a relationship. Since Chocolate Day falls on a Monday in 2026, the goal is to transform a standard workday into something sweet, and keep the Valentine’s Week momentum going. Since you or your partner might be heading to the office or starting a busy remote work day, start early: if you live together, swap their regular coffee for a rich mocha or hot chocolate. If you’re at work, leave a high-quality chocolate bar or a small box of pralines on a colleague's or partner's desk with a note: “To make Monday a little sweeter.” Sending a digital gift card to a local chocolate shop or bakery is another great way to celebrate Chocolate Day long-distance.

Teddy Day 2026 Give teddy bears to show affection and love. (Made using Canva)

Teddy Day 2026: February 10, Tuesday It is a day dedicated to all things cute and cuddly. Gifting a teddy bear is a way to provide your partner with a physical reminder of your love. Since Teddy Day falls on a Tuesday in 2026, you’re right in the middle of the work week. This is the day to lean into comfort. A teddy bear isn't just a toy; it’s a symbol of a warm hug when you aren't there to give one yourself. Since most people will be at school or work, the best way to celebrate and make this Teddy Day feel cosy and sentimental is to have a small, soft teddy bear delivered to their office or home during the afternoon. It’s a great way to break up a boring Tuesday. If you share a car, buckle a teddy bear into their passenger seat for them to find during their morning commute. And if you’re long-distance, send a ‘digital teddy’ (a cute GIF or a photo of a bear) first thing in the morning with the message: “A hug to get you through your Tuesday meetings!”

Promise Day 2026: Make promises and commitments to your partner. (Made using Canva)

Promise Day 2026: February 11, Wednesday Promise Day: this mid-week milestone is for making meaningful commitments. It’s a day to promise loyalty, trust, and a future together. Since Promise Day falls on a Wednesday in 2026, it serves as the emotional anchor of Valentine's Week. While other days focus on gifts and gestures, Promise Day is about the glue that holds a relationship together: trust and commitment. A promise doesn't have to be a lifelong vow; it can be about how you treat each other right now. Because it's a mid-week workday, you don't need a grand event. Instead, focus on small, sincere affirmations that make the daily grind feel more meaningful For instance, before you both head out, make a simple, lighthearted promise, “I promise to handle dinner tonight so you can just relax after your big meeting.” Or send a text: “I promise to always be the person who listens to your vents, even on the busiest workdays.”

Hug Day 2026: Share warm hugs and express love and care. (Made using Canva)

Hug Day 2026: February 12, Thursday A simple, warm embrace can speak volumes. This day celebrates physical affection and the comfort found in a partner's arms. Since Hug Day falls on a Thursday in 2026, you are entering the home stretch of Valentine’s Week. By Thursday, work-week fatigue usually starts to set in, making a physical or emotional hug the perfect antidote to the midweek blues. A hug is a universal sign of protection, comfort, and care but since it’s a workday, you might not be together all day. So, don't let them leave the house without a long hug. Or send a mid-day text or a delivery of their favourite warm beverage (coffee, tea, or cocoa) with the note: “A warm hug for your afternoon slump.”

Kiss Day 2026: Celebrate love and romance with a kiss. (Made using Canva)

Kiss Day 2026: February 13, Friday The penultimate day of Valentine's Week is all about intimacy. It’s a celebration of the romantic bond and the closeness shared between two people. Kiss Day is the final precursor to Valentine’s Day, and because it’s a Friday night, you can transition from a busy work week into a romantic weekend without looking at the clock. Since you’ll likely both be busy during the day, use the ‘Friday feeling’ to build excitement: leave a sticky note on the bathroom mirror or their car dashboard with a lipstick smudge (or a drawn one) and the message: “Reserved for tonight.” Or send a quick text during lunch: “Only 5 hours until our Friday night begins.” You could also drop a bag of Hershey’s Kisses in their bag or pocket as a playful, literal interpretation of the day.

Valentine's Day 2026 Celebrate love and affection with your partner. (Made using Canva)