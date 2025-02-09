Teddy Day 2025: When is Teddy Day? Know date, history, significance of the fourth day of Valentine’s Week

Teddy Day 2025: The week of love has started already. Every year, Valentine’s Day is celebrated with much pomp and grandeur. It is the best time to shower your beloved with lots of gifts, affection and warmth. The fourth day of Valentine’s Week is observed as Teddy Day. Teddy bears symbolise warmth and security. They are the fuzzy toys that denote the warmth that love represents. Also read | Rose Day 2025: Date, history, significance of this special day ahead of Valentine's Day and meanings of rose colours Teddy Day 2025: Every year, it is observed on February 10, the fourth day of the Valentine’s Week.(Pexels)

On Teddy Day, lovers gift each other teddy bears to let them know that they feel secure and warm around each other. As we gear up to celebrate the super adorable day, here's all that you need to know.

Teddy Day 2025: Date

Every year, Teddy Day is observed on February 10, the fourth day of Valentine’s Week. This year, Teddy Day falls on a Monday.

Teddy Day 2025: History

The history of Teddy Day dates back to the creation of teddy bears as soft toys. In 1902, then-US President Theodore "Teddy" Roosevelt went on a hunting trip but refused to shoot a bear that had been captured and tied up. This act of compassion by President Roosevelt inspired Clifford Berryman to create a teddy bear as a cartoon character. Subsequently, Morris Michtom created a soft teddy bear-shaped toy. The teddy bear toy became an instant hit among people for its softness and comfort.

Celebrate Teddy day by gifting teddy bears to your beloved.(Pexels)

Teddy Day 2025: Significance

Teddy bears are more than just toys; they symbolise the softness, purity and delicateness of a relationship. Giving a teddy bear to the person you love on Teddy Day symbolises that you are always there for them through happiness and sadness. It also means that you care for them immensely, and being around them makes you feel happy, safe and comfortable.