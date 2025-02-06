Rose Day 2025: Date, history, significance of this special day ahead of Valentine's Day and meanings of rose colours

Rose Day 2025: Rose Day marks the first day of Valentine's Week. It celebrates the beginning of this iconic week dedicated to love. Rose Day falls on February 7 and sets the stage for the most coveted day for couples, at the end of the week-Valentine's Day. Rose Day 2025: Celebrate your bond with a rose on Rose Day.(Shutterstock)

On Rose Day, the flower (self-explanatory by the name itself) takes centre stage in all the romantic celebrations. This flower is synonymous with all things love and romance. Couples celebrate the day by exchanging single roses or showering their loved ones with beautiful bouquets.

History

Tracing the exact history of this day's inception may not be as clear, but collectively, across different cultures flowers have become a symbol of love and passion.

Roses in media, from movies to books, have also been portrayed as the flower of love. The most iconic example is Disney's Beauty and the Beast, where the flower played an important part in the story's development and the couple's romantic arc.

This symbolism is not anything contemporary, it is present in ancient cultures. In Roman mythology, roses were a symbol of beauty and love and thus, were often associated with Venus, the goddess of love. Again in ancient Greece, Aphrodite was also called the Goddess of Rose, embodying beauty and passion.

In the Victorian era (1837–1901) floriography was popular. It is a discipline of assigning deep meanings to flowers. Red rose means a deep committed kind of love. The meanings differ based on the shade of the rose.

Roses are believed to have been first cultivated in China. In Asian cultures too, roses are regarded as a symbol of good prosperity and love.

The unanimous reverence for the rose across different cultures and epochs has, in a way, cemented its status as the flower of love.

Significance

Rose is one of the potent symbols of love. So gifting someone a rose is the first step towards declaring feelings of love. And slowly as the week unfolds, with days like Chocolate Day and Hug Day, the couple sets sail on their romantic journey.

So, whether it’s a single rose or an entire bouquet, the rose sets the tone for the week ahead. The gesture is subtle yet undeniably powerful, making it an unmistakably romantic expression of love. The rose has the power to express the unsaid ‘I love you.’

Different rose colours and the meanings

Rose doesn’t come in red; it blooms in many colours. (Shutterstock)

Red rose's popularity may make one mistake that the flower blooms in only one colour. There's a wide variety of colours and they all have different meanings.

Rose Colour Meaning Purple rose Fascination with ‘Love-at-first-sight’ Pink rose Grace, admiration and appreciation Orange rose Excitement and energetic White rose Innocence and purity Yellow rose Friendship Red rose Deep passionate love, conveys ‘I love you View All Prev Next

Express your feelings with this flower. Choose the colour, based on what you wish to convey.

ALSO READ: Valentine's Day 2025: 7 unique and romantic date ideas to celebrate Valentine's Week from February 7 to February 14