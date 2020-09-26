He dressed up as Belle from Beauty and the Beast for his daughter. ‘Well done dad,’ say people

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 10:47 IST

One doting dad is receiving tons of love on the Internet after he shared images of himself and his daughter in matching costumes. This is a heartwarming story of how a father dressed up in a Belle costume, from the movie Beauty and the Beast, for his daughter.

It all started when Joey Dean asked his daughter if he should dress up as Beast after he got her a Bella costume. To his surprise, the little one wanted her dad to dress up the same way as her. So, Dean did what a loving father could do upon receiving such a request – he went ahead and got a dress for himself too.

Now, images of them wearing the costumes have created a buzz on Twitter. In short, people love it and most cannot stop praising the dad.

“I asked if I should dress up as the Beast and she told me I need a Belle dress too… immediately ordered it,” Dean tweeted and shared the images:

I asked if I should dress up as the Beast and she told me I need a Belle dress too.. immediately ordered it. pic.twitter.com/o9zZKff30z — Joey Dean (@DoeyJean) September 23, 2020

Since being shared on September 23, the post has gathered close to 30,000 likes. It has also received nearly 3,500 retweets and tons of appreciative comments from people.

“And the Dad of the year award goes to...this guy right here. Hats off to you!!! Showing every other parent how to do it,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is the wholesome content we are all here for,” commented another. “All heroes don’t wear capes sometimes they wear beautiful yellow ball gowns,” said a third and we do agree.

Here’s how others reacted:

There were also a few who took to route of hilarity to express themselves:

First thing I thought of pic.twitter.com/UF5HXT5EvS — Hayden (@earth2hydn) September 25, 2020

Honestly you’re killing it pic.twitter.com/1cymLdYZSB — dani moon stan account (@kalifromdavalli) September 23, 2020

There were some who simply wrote “well done” to appreciate the dad’s gesture.

What do you think of the images?

