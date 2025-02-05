Valentine’s Day 2025: Best ways to propose and confess your feelings to your crush

Valentine’s Day 2025: The season of love is on its way and we are waiting with bated breath already. It is the time to shower your beloved with love, affection and gifts and let them know how much they mean to you. This is also the perfect time to confess your feelings to your crush and let them know that you are crazy about them. Also read | Valentine's Day 2025: Why do we celebrate the day of love on February 14? Know history behind it Valentine’s Day 2025: Its the perfect time to confess your feelings to your crush.(Pexels)

Every year, Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14 with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over the world. The day of love is the perfect date to confess your feelings and start a new relationship with the person of your dreams.

As we gear up to observe the day of love, here are a few ways to confess your feelings to your crush.

Pick a place that’s meaningful:

The perfect setting matters for your proposal. Pick a place that is meaningful and is filled with previous memories for you and your crush. It can be a park or a quaint cafe, or the beach. Sit with your crush and have a long chat and confess how you feel.

Write a letter:

Take the old-school route and pour your emotions out in a heartfelt handwritten letter. Tell them how you feel when they are around you, and how you see your future being by their side. Meet them later in the day and give them the letter.

Flowers and gifts:

Go all out with flowers and gifts that mean a lot to them. Show up at their place with flowers and gifts and tell them how you feel. This old-school route cannot go wrong!

Plan a grand gesture:

Be it planning a flash mob that will bring a smile on their face, or writing a song or a poem that reflects their personality, go all out and plan something grand.

Involve your friends and make it a party:

Involve your mutual friends and go out together. In the middle of a party, confess your feelings and propose to your crush.