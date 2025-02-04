Valentine's Day 2025: Single this February 14? 7 exciting ways to have a fun Galentine's with your BFFs

Valentine's Day 2025: Valentine's Week begins on February 7, with Rose Day kicking off the celebrations. As couples all around get sappy and engrossed in showering each other with romantic gestures, why should singles stay behind? They have Galentine's Day! Like Valentine's Day, is the most magical day of the year devoted to celebrating platonic love between all your friends in its purest form. Check out these exciting ways to have a fun Galentine with your BFFs.

So, to make your G-Day planning as easy as possible, here’s our Galentine’s Day guide featuring 7 exciting ideas for having fun with your BFFs. So, whether you are single, stuck in a situationship or languishing away in another unlabeled relationship, don't forget to spend February 14 having all the fun.

7 exciting ways to have a fun Galentine's Day

1. Arrange your own flowers

Putting together a bouquet is an art form that not anyone can master. So, if you and your gang love flowers, get them together and start crafting. Go out with them to buy the flowers you love and stock up on some foliage, ribbons, stem cutters, rubber bands and other necessities. After all, why wait for someone else to pamper you? Build your own bouquet and shower yourself with love.

Plan a fun activity with your Galentine like making a bouquet. (Pexels)

2. A movie night in

Invite your gang over for a movie night-in. Make some heart-shaped cookies, prepare some pink drinks (like a Rosé sprinkled with edible pink sparkle and candy floss), pop some popcorn, wear cute PJs, order your favourite take-out, and watch some on-theme movies. We suggest watching classics like Pretty Woman, Sex And The City, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Bridesmaids, Pretty Woman, Veere Di Wedding, Queen, and more.

3. Get out of the house

If you and your gang are not homebodies and enjoy doing fun activities together, then plan a date with them. You can go for a wine tasting, cooking class, paint and sip sessions, a dance class, a pottery-making session, or even a museum visit.

Go for a nice and cosy brunch with your girlfriends. (Pexels)

4. A brunch in the park

If a planned activity is not your cup of tea, then a brunch in the park will just be right up your alley. Wear your comfiest clothes (go cottagecore with a pretty summer dress and a warm cardigan), prepare a snack basket (like croissants, fruit cakes, fruit slices, a pitcher of your favourite drink, sandwiches, and more), and pack in a cute rug for your brunch date. Make it more aesthetic by carrying flower vases, which you can decorate with fallen foliage available in the park.

5. A "favourite things" product swap

A ‘favourite things’ product swap is basically an activity where everyone at the party brings a few products they can't live without and then shares them with the group. It could be your favourite lip gloss, blush, sunscreen, highlighter, body mist, or more. Set a budget and get started. You'll leave with some items you're hyped to try and your bestie's favourite picks.

Go big on gifts this Galentine's Day. (Pexels)

6. Go big on themes

Themes are the biggest rage on social media. So, why not make it a part of your Galentine's celebrations? Choose a theme - it could be a colour theme, pop icons, famous memes, or favourite movie characters - and apply it to the food, clothes, and even the decor. For instance, if your theme is colour, then each member of your party has to not only dress head-to-toe in that shade but also prepare drinks and snacks in that shade.

7. Secret Cupid

Secret Santa, but for Galentine's Day! For this activity, everyone has to pick a name from a hat and show up to the party with a gift for whoever they choose. So, decide on a budget everyone feels comfortable sticking to and start planning!