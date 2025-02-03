Valentine's Day 2025: 5 romantic destinations to visit with your partner during Valentine's Week, Kerala to Rajasthan

Valentine's Day 2025: Valentine's Week, which will begin on February 7 and end on February 14 with Valentine's Day, is almost around the corner. As we enter the month of love, why not celebrate Valentine's Week by going on a romantic getaway with your partner? If you are confused about which destination to choose, we have some suggestions for you. Check them out. From Rajasthan to South Goa, here's where you can travel during Valentine's Week.

Rajasthan

There's nothing better than getting immersed in the rich culture, fascinating stories, and breathtaking heritage of Rajasthan with your partner during Valentine's Week. Take your pick from the City of Lakes Udaipur, a royal romance in Jaipur, or explore the ancient havelis in Jaisalmer. With its breathtaking landscapes and unparalleled hospitality, Rajasthan provides the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable Valentine’s Week.

Manali

With a hot cup of cocoa, snuggles, snow-covered mountains, and sweater weather, what's not to like about Manali during Valentine's Week? So, if your idea of a romantic holiday involves gazing at breathtaking mountain views with your partner as you snuggle by the fireplace, travel to Manali and its nearby destinations like Sethan village, Sissu, Parvati Valley, and more places.

Kerala

The backwaters of Alleppey will become the perfect backdrop for your romantic dinner dates with your beau as you spend your Valentine's Week on a houseboat. The peaceful and soothing experience will make you forget all about the hectic city life and forget the endless meetings and phone calls. You can also cycle through picturesque villages, enjoy a Kerala-style couples' massage, and relish the delectable cuisine.

South Goa

For a peaceful, nature-filled Valentine’s escape, travel to South Goa for a perfect blend of Goan charm and tranquillity. The verdant landscapes, almost secluded beaches, breathtaking sunrises, and delectable cuisine will make your Valentine's stay here worthwhile. Spend your days lounging by the beach (like Galgibaga Beach or Butterfly Beach), exploring hidden trails that lead to majestic mountains, and eating seafood to your fill.

Srinagar

What's more romantic than spending your Valentine's Week in Srinagar, also known as Heaven on Earth? Located on the banks of the Jhelum River, Srinagar is as picturesque as the most stunning painting ever. Take a ride in the colourful Shikaras, sip on Noon chai, enjoy the scenic views at Char Chinar, or marvel over the innumerable rare indigenous plants at Jawaharlal Nehru Botanical Garden.