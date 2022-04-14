Vishu 2022: Wishes, messages, images to share with loved ones

Vishu 2022: It is that time of the year again. The country is celebrating by welcoming the traditional new year in their own rituals. Vishu, celebrated in Kerala, the Tulu Nadu region in Karnataka, Mahé district of Union Territory of Pondicherry and some parts of Tamil Nadu, welcomes the first day of Medam, the ninth month of the solar calendar followed by the people of the respective states. Vishu is observed with a range of rituals in the morning, followed by celebrations with near and dear ones.

The morning starts with a ritual of looking at Vishukkani – a colourful platter of auspicious things prepared by the family together. The golden blossoms of kani konna marks the coming of Vishu. People celebrate the day by viewing money or silver items, cloth (pattu), mirror, rice, coconut, cucumber, fruits and other harvest products. Fireworks are lit by children; new clothes are worn and money is given by elders of the family to the younger ones. In the afternoon, the family sits together to relish on Sadhya.

On the auspicious day of Vishu, we have curated a few wishes and quotes which you can share with your loved ones:

With the kani konna, may happiness shower on your life. Happy Vishu.

“The God created the world on this day for his followers. May on this day you find new hope and happiness in your heart to make your life beautiful! Happy Vishu !”

Happy Vishu. May this day bring prosperity, happiness and joy to you and your family.

“May the joy of Vishu bring prosperity and cheer. Have a beautiful day ahead with your loved ones near. Happy Vishu.”

Relish on a platter of Sadhya and enjoy the day with your loved ones.

“May you be gifted with all the power and positivity you need to make your dreams a reality. I wish you a happy Vishu.”

“On this auspicious day of Vishu, I extend my heartfelt blessings to you. May this year bring you and your loved ones many moments of joy and happiness.”

Start the day with the auspicious view of Vishukkani and spend the year in abundance of joy and happiness. Happy Vishu.

“May this auspicious day usher in a new dawn, new hope, peace, joy and happiness. Happy and an auspicious Vishu.”

May this Vishu fulfill all your wishes and may all your handwork bear results. Enjoy!

