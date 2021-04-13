Happy Vishu 2021: Kerala New Year wishes to share on WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook

Celebrated with great fervour by Malayalis across Kerala, Karnataka and other parts of the country, Vishu is the first day of the first solar month of Medam that marks the spring equinox (marks beginning of spring) and celebrates an abundant harvest. This year, the festival of Vishu will be celebrated in Indian on Wednesday, April 14 with the sighting of the Vishukkani during dawn.
This is the most significant event as it is believed to bring luck throughout the year. In Malayalam, the word ‘kani’ means ‘that which is seen first’, hence, ‘Vishukkani’ means ‘that which is seen first on Vishu.’
As Kerala celebrates Vishu or the beginning of their Zodiac New Year, check out this collection of best SMS, WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status to wish your family and friends on Vishu Kani which is also known as Malayalam New Year:
On this event, Vishnu and Krishna are worshipped by Malayali Hindus. Celebrations start in the early hours of the day in temples such as Sabarimala Ayyappan temple and Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple.