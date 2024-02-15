Anthropology is the study of humans, their culture and evolution but anthropology is not only the study of ancient societies instead, it is very much related to current social formations as well. It studies human beings in time and space, the enormous diversity of human living in a comparative perspective, Homo Sapiens as a biological and genetic entity in relationship with other primates and apes and also helps build a bridge between biological and social sciences. World Anthropology Day 2024: Date, history and significance (Photo by Twitter/Taheri_Movement)

Date:

World Anthropology Day is always held on the third Thursday in February and this year it is being marked on February 15.

History and significance:

To promote the field of anthropology and raise awareness about its significance in understanding human diversity, cultures and societies worldwide, Anthropology Day was established by the American Anthropological Association (AAA) in 2015 and initially called National Anthropology Day. It was changed in 2016 to World Anthropology Day as it seemed more appropriate since anthropology is essential to the whole world and not just one nation and the day was a part of AAA's larger efforts to promote the discipline and its contributions to society.

Since 2015 it has been celebrated annually by anthropologists and anthropology organisations around the globe through various events, lectures, workshops and social media campaigns with the aim to provide an opportunity for anthropologists, students, educators and enthusiasts worldwide to engage in activities that highlight the importance and relevance of anthropology in addressing contemporary global challenges, promoting cultural diversity and fostering cross-cultural understanding. The day also encourages sharing information about anthropology with the public.