World Bamboo Day 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration

Bamboo is a type of grass that grows rapidly and is known for its strength, flexibility and eco-friendliness and to celebrate the many uses and benefits of this versatile and sustainable resource, World Bamboo Day is observed annually. The day serves as a platform for not just raising awareness about the importance of bamboo but also promoting its role in sustainable development, poverty alleviation, environmental conservation and cultural preservation.

Date:

World Bamboo Day 2023:

World Bamboo Day is marked annually on September 18.

History:

World Bamboo Day was established courtesy the efforts of the World Bamboo Organization, a non-profit organization that was founded in 2005 by Susanne Lucas and David Knights to promote bamboo as a valuable and versatile resource. In 2009, the WBO organised the first World Bamboo Congress in Bangkok, Thailand which brought together bamboo enthusiasts, experts, researchers and industry professionals from around the world and proposed the idea of creating a dedicated day to celebrate bamboo.

On September 18, 2009, during the 8th World Bamboo Congress, the participants officially declared September 18 as World Bamboo Day to coincide with the birthday of the renowned bamboo researcher, Nobel Laureate and India's former President, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, who was a strong advocate for bamboo's potential to combat poverty and environmental degradation. Following the declaration, World Bamboo Day gained recognition and support from bamboo organisations, environmental groups, governments and bamboo enthusiasts worldwide and the day was dedicated to promote the sustainable and versatile uses of bamboo.

Significance:

World Bamboo Day aims to promote the environmental friendly and sustainable resource (as bamboo grows quickly, requires minimal water and pesticides and can be harvested without harming the plant's root system), increase awareness about the diverse uses of bamboo (from construction and furniture making to textiles and culinary applications), emphasises the economic potential of bamboo for communities and businesses (as bamboo-based industries can create jobs and income opportunities in many parts of the world), recognises the cultural significance of bamboo in various societies and its role in traditional crafts, music and rituals. Given that bamboo is often a habitat for various wildlife species, celebrating bamboo further highlights the importance of conserving bamboo forests for biodiversity, encourages research and innovation in bamboo-related industries and fosters collaboration among governments, organisations and individuals to promote the responsible cultivation and use of bamboo resources.

Celebration:

On World Bamboo Day, various activities and events including workshops, exhibitions, art displays and educational programs are held for bamboo enthusiasts, environmentalists, policymakers and businesses to come together and explore the potential of bamboo in addressing environmental and economic challenges. Bamboo's versatility, sustainability and cultural significance make it an important resource deserving of recognition and celebration.