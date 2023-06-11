World Day Against Child Labour 2023: Date, theme, history, significance and all you need to know

World Day Against Child Labour is observed annually on June 12. It aims to serve as a catalyst for the growing worldwide movement against child labour. The UN believes child labour can be eliminated from the world if people and governments focus on the root cause and understand social justice and child labour are interlinked. The day calls for "reinvigorated international action to achieve social justice, particularly under the envisaged Global Coalition for Social Justice and universal ratification of ILO Convention No 138 on Minimum Age, which, together with the universal ratification of ILO Convention No 182 on Worst Forms of Child Labour achieved in 2020, would provide all children with legal protection against all forms of child labour", according to United Nations Organisation. A child labourer works at a brick kiln on a hot summer day [Reference Image]. (Burhaan Kinu / Hindustan Times)

World Day Against Child Labour 2023 Theme:

This year, the theme for World Day Against Child Labour is 'Social Justice for All. End Child Labour!'. It emphasized the link between social justice and child labour.

World Day Against Child Labour 2023 History and Significance:

This year, we will mark the 21st World Day Against Child Labour. The origin of this day can be traced back to 2000. For nearly two decades, there has been steady progress in reducing child labour. However, conflicts, crises and the COVID-19 pandemic have plunged more families into poverty and forced millions more children into child labour.

World Day Against Child Labour is a reminder that child labour practices are a severe problem, and it is necessary to address this issue. Child labour robs children of their innocence, their rights, and normal childhood as they are forced to work in harsh conditions and often subjected to trauma. It is important to support and observe this day to amplify the message of eradicating this inhuman practice.

Did you know?

According to the official website of the United Nations, approximately 160 million children worldwide are involved in child labour, which represents 1 in 10 children.

From 2000 to 2020, child labour decreased by 85.5 million, dropping from 16 per cent to 9.6 per cent.

Only 26.4 per cent of children worldwide receive social protection cash benefits.

Globally, only 1.1 per cent of GDP is spent on social protection for children and only 0.4 per cent of GDP for children in Africa.

Without mitigation strategies, child labour could increase by 8.9 million by the end of 2022.