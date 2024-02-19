World Day of Social Justice 2024: Date, history and significance

World Day of Social Justice is an annual global celebration that highlights the importance of promoting social justice by addressing issues such as unemployment, poverty, exclusion, gender inequality, human rights and social protection. Each year, the occasion serves as a reminder of the need to create more just and equitable societies. It also draws attention to global social injustice and explores possible solutions and progress. It's a day to raise the voices of the voiceless, expose structural injustices, and push for substantive change. On this day, people, groups and governments can take stock of how far we've come in achieving social justice and identify areas for improvement. From history to significance, scroll down to know more. World Day of Social Justice emphasizes the need for just and equitable societies.(Freepik)

World Day of Social Justice 2024 date and history

The World Day of Social Justice is observed every year on January 20. This year it will be celebrated on Tuesday. On June 10, 2008, the International Labour Organization (ILO) unanimously endorsed the ILO Declaration on Social Justice for a Fair Globalization. Since the adoption of the ILO Constitution in 1919, this is the third major declaration of principles and policies adopted by the International Labour Conference.

It builds on both the 1998 Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work and the 1944 Philadelphia Declaration. The 2008 Declaration articulates how the ILO's mandate is understood today in the context of globalisation. The General Conference decided to designate 20 February as the annual World Day for Social Justice, beginning with the sixty-third session of the General Conference on 26 November 2007.

Significance of World Day of Social Justice

The idea that improving social justice should be the primary goal of all national and international policies is gaining ground. Proponents of this theory have gained support by arguing that putting social justice first helps economies and societies to function more cohesively.

Proponents argue that putting social justice at the centre requires the promotion of decent work and a fair globalisation agenda that prioritises employment opportunities, social protection and fundamental rights, as well as a positive social discourse between companies, governments and trade unions.

This year, the International Labour Organization (ILO) is marking the occasion with six activities taking place in key cities around the world. These events will bring together high-profile speakers from a range of disciplines to discuss ways of making social justice a priority on national, international and local policy agendas.