World Hello Day 2023: A simple hello can be the start of a beautiful friendship or a relationship. Sometimes a hello can save a lot of violence and help in getting peace. Simple casual communication starts with a hello and can go a long way. The need for communication is primal in the world and in all kinds of relationships. Greeting people and starting a conversation with a simple hello can save us from a lot of confusion and violence. The inception of World Hello Day is an interesting story – it helps us in understanding the power of communication and why it is important for bringing down peace on the world.

World Hello Day 2023: Date, history, significance

Every year, World Hello Day is celebrated on November 21. This year, World Hello Day falls on Tuesday.

In the 1970s, the conflict between Egypt and Israel became extremely severe. During the Yom Kippur War, thousands of soldiers and civilians were killed. Some soldiers were tortured brutally and executed. As a response to the Yom Kippur War, in 1973, Brian McCormack, a Ph.D. Graduate of Arizona State University, and Michael McCormack, a graduate of Harvard introduced the concept of World Hello Day. The start of a conversation can be a significant instrument in preserving peace and sanity in the world. Since then, World Hello Day is celebrated all over the world.

On this day, people get together and start conversations with a hello. To celebrate World Hello Day, we should say hello to ten people we have never spoken to before. While conversations can start a friendship, it should also bridge gaps in existing relationships. We should remember the friendships and relationships that have got strained over the years – we should connect with them and mend the relationship. All we need to remember is – it can start with a simple hello.

