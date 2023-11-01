World Jellyfish Day 2023: Jellyfishes are jellylike marine organisms found in various parts of the ocean. From warm to cold regions of the ocean to the deep waters and the coastline, jellyfish can thrive in any environment. All they need is some time to adjust to their surroundings. They look different from that of other marine organisms. Jellyfish consist of an umbrella-shaped body and multiple tentacles. Even though they do not have a brain or a body, they are extremely intelligent in nature. Jellyfish thrive on fish, shrimps, crab and tiny plants. Every year, World Jellyfish Day is observed. As we gear up to celebrate World Jellyfish Day for this year, here are a few facts to keep in mind.

Date:

World Jellyfish Day 2023: Date, history and significance(Unsplash)

World Jellyfish Day is celebrated on November 3. This year, World Jellyfish Day falls on Friday.

History:

November is springtime in the southern hemisphere. This is the time of the year when jellyfish migrate to the coastlines of the northern hemisphere. Since 2014, November 3 is celebrated as World Jellyfish Day.

Significance:

Jellyfish have significant effects on biomass, spatiotemporal dynamics, and community structure of the global marine plankton ecosystems. They are extremely important marine creatures who are studied and researched on. They also serve as food in several cultures. In China, jellyfish is used as a delicacy and also an important part in traditional treatments. Jellyfish can also house small fishes in their tentacles. It is believed that jellyfish are older than dinosaurs and have existed on earth for more than 500 million years. They do not have a heart or bones in the body. However, they have a central nervous system and a mouth which is located in the middle of the body. Some jellyfish can glow in the dark. The best way to celebrate World Jellyfish Day is by finding an aquarium nearby where we can observe these marine organisms.

