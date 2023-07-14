World Kebab Day 2023: Who does not like kebabs? The delicious pieces of meat marinated in a variety of spices and kept for a few hours to let the meat absorb the flavours, and then smoked on fire on skewers – kebabs are universally favourite for the non-vegetarian lovers. But there is good news for vegetarian lovers as well. You can make soyabean kebabs or paneer kebabs and they are equally delicious and lip-smacking. World Kebab Day is a celebration of these small pieces of delicious meat that go with every mood. Be it made at home for a barbeque night with your family, or had at a restaurant as starters, kebabs fit right in, anywhere, any time.

World Kebab Day 2023: Date, history and significance(Instagram/@thespicebox.us)

World Kebab Day is being celebrated today. As we gear up to take out the skewers and spend the day making this delicious platter, here are a few facts to know about the day:

Date:

Every year, World Kebab Day is celebrated on the second Friday of the month of July to celebrate this dish. This year, World Kebab Day is being celebrated on July 14.

History:

Believed to have originated in the Middle-east, Kebabs are an absolute favourite in Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, and South Asian cuisines. They are extremely versatile and fit in into any platter effortlessly.

Significance:

On this day, people enjoy a variety of kebabs, ranging from chicken, mutton, paneer and many others. From a classic seekh kebab to a falafel wrap, there is always something for everyone when it comes to kebabs. The best way to celebrate World Kebab Day is to invite your loved ones home and bring out the skewers to celebrate the cold rainy weather over a plate of kebabs and conversations. You can also go shopping - choose the right meat, come back to marinate the meat with a range of spices and flavours and then spend the day brewing conversations over the smell and taste of this lip-smacking dish.

