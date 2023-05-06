World Laughter Day 2023: When in worry, laugh it away – this mantra helps in getting over stress and being happy, no matter what life throws at us. It is believed that when people laugh more, they live more, and live better. Laughter helps in having a more optimistic view towards life and getting back after being sad. Laughter has a psychological effect on the body, where it feels happier and fresher. Not just that, laughing more has a direct effect on the physical health as well. It helps in reducing discomfort and improving immunity of the body. World Laughter Day is celebrated to create awareness on the health benefits of laughter and staying happy.

World Laughter Day 2023: Date, history, significance(Pexels)

As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things to know about World Laughter Day:

Date:

Every year, on the first Sunday of the month of May, World laughter Day is observed throughout the world. This year, World Laughter Day will be observed on May 7.

History:

Dr Madan Kataria, the founder of Laughter Yoga movement started World Laughter Day in 1988 to create awareness on the positive effects of a person’s facial expressions on their health. The first World Laughter Day was observed in Mumbai on May 10. Every year, this day is celebrated to create awareness of the significance of laughter and the benefits of staying happy.

Significance:

World Laughter Day promotes world peace and the idea pf creating friendship and brotherhood through the act of laughter. Laughter helps in reducing Cortisol – the stress hormone in the body, thereby initiating better health and emotions. It also helps in aiding weight loss and promoting face and core muscle workout. It creates bursts of energy in the body, thereby creating better positivity and an optimistic outlook.

