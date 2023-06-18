World Sauntering Day 2023: We have one life, and we need to savour it while we are at it. In this fast-paced world that is constantly changing, we often forget to live our lives because we are so busy catching up with the speed and changes of the world. But what if we told you that there is a day dedicated solely to the slow-paced style of living where you get to embrace life as it unfolds, with all the time in the world? Well, June 19 is dedicated to exactly that. On June 19 every year, World Sauntering Day is celebrated when people are urged to slow down, savour life and slowly live.

World Sauntering Day 2023: Date, history, significance(Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The special day is about to be here. While we gear up to celebrate it, here are a few facts to know:

ALSO READ: Neighbourhood characteristics that promote walking and cycling: Study

Date:

Every year, on June 19, World Sauntering Day is celebrated to cherish life as it comes and not bother about the speed of the world, rather set our own pace of life and enjoy it.

History:

The term saunter was coined by the French which means walking leisurely and slowly with all the time in the world. In 1970, W.T. Rabe, a publicist who worked at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island conceived this idea to combat the fact pace with which United States moved. Since 1970, World Sauntering Day is celebrated.

Significance:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sauntering is seen to boost efficiency of people by as much as sixty percent. When people are not bounded by a deadline, they take their time to perfect the work. Sauntering also helps in increasing productivity and elevating overall mood. It helps in increased cerebral blood flow as well. Walking comes with multiple benefits – one of them is alleviating the risk of cancer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON