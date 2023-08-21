World Senior Citizen Day 2023: In India, people who have attained the age of sixty or above are usually referred to as senior citizens. Especially the people, who have retired from their job are senior citizens and they bring a lot of wisdom and experiences from the life that they have lived for decades. Senior citizens contribute a lot to society, teach us the importance of leading a life with kindness and empathy and show us how it is to live a life with wisdom and intelligence. World Senior Citizen Day is celebrated to honour the effort and the contributions made by the senior citizens of the country in uplifting society and bringing in so much wisdom for learning. World Senior Citizen Day 2023: Date, history, significance(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Every year, World Senior Citizen Day is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur. As we gear up to celebrate the special day this year, here are a few facts that we should keep in mind.

Date:

Every year, World Senior Citizen Day is celebrated on August 21. This year, as well, the special day is being celebrated on the same date.

History:

In 1988, Ronald Reagan, the then President of the United States declared August 21 as the day to honour the senior citizens for their achievements and contributions. He announced that August 21 will be celebrated as World Senior Citizen Day. Soon after, the celebrations transcended borders and became a global celebration. Hence. It came to be known as World Senior Citizen Day.

Significance:

Senior citizens bring wisdom from the past experiences of their lives which can help the younger generation to learn immensely. They also help in preserving culture and heritage by passing on the wisdom and facts over generations. While it is important to celebrate their wisdom and experiences, World Senior Citizen Day is also important to raise awareness about the policies that can help them and make their lives easier. On this day, awareness regarding their health and well-being is also raised.

