World Teachers' Day 2023: Date, history, significance, theme, how it is different from Teachers' Day in India and more

World Teachers' Day is right around the corner. The day honours teachers around the globe and celebrates their contribution to shaping the future of their pupils. The International festival marks the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Recommendation - concerning the Status of Teachers. The UNESCO recommendation helped set benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions. According to UNESCO, the Recommendation concerning the Status of Higher-Education Teaching Personnel was adopted in 1997 to complement the 1966 Recommendation by covering teaching personnel in higher education.

World Teachers' Day 2023 Date: When is World Teachers' Day?

World Teachers' Day falls on October 5. The celebrations for World Teachers' Day kickstarted in 1994.

World Teachers' Day 2023 Theme:

The theme for World Teachers' Day 2023 is "The Teachers We Need for the Education We Want: The Global Imperative to Reverse the Teacher Shortage". It aims to reduce the shortage in number of teachers and increase their strength globally, a UNESCO statement said. It will also examine how education systems, societies, communities, and families recognise, appreciate, and actively support teachers.

World Teachers' Day 2023 History and Significance:

A teacher has the unique opportunity to make a transformative and lasting impact on the lives of their students. They contribute to shaping sustainable futures and offering personal fulfilment. On October 5, 1994, UNESCO proclaimed that the day would be marked as World Teachers' Day to celebrate and honour the contribution teachers make in our lives.

How is World Teachers' Day different from India's Teachers' Day?

India celebrates its Teachers' Day on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. However, globally, Teachers' Day falls a month later on October 5. World Teachers' Day, or International Teachers' Day, marks the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO and UNESCO recommendation on the status of teachers. The recommendation set benchmarks around the rights and responsibilities of teachers.

