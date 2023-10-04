Happy World Teachers' Day 2023: Best wishes, messages, greetings, quotes, messages to share with your favourite teachers

World Teachers' Day falls annually on October 5. The day honours the role teachers play in shaping and transforming our lives. After our parents, our teachers are often the first point of contact in our journey to becoming adults who contribute positively to society. This day aims to commemorate the anniversary of the 1966 ILO and UNESCO Recommendation adoption concerning the Status of Teachers, setting benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions. While India celebrates Teachers' Day on September 5 to mark Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary, the world marks Teachers' Day a month later. Happy World Teachers' Day wishes, messages, greetings, quotes, and messages to share with your favourite teachers. (HT Photo)

If you and your loved ones are celebrating your favourite teachers on the special occasion of World Teachers' Day, we have curated wishes, images, quotes, messages and greetings for you to share with them. Scroll through to check them out.

Happy World Teachers' Day Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Images and Quotes:

Happy World Teachers' Day to all the educators who shape our future. Thank you for lighting the path of knowledge for us.

World Teachers' Day falls annually on October 5.

Your influence goes beyond books. You have taught us the valuable life lessons that will help us become a better person. Thank you. Happy World Teachers' Day.

"Books are the quietest and most constant of friends; they are the most accessible and wisest of counsellors, and the most patient of teachers." - Charles W. Eliot.

To the world, you may just be a teacher. But to your students, you are a hero. Thank you for always guiding us. Happy World Teachers' Day.



Your patience and dedication make you one of the best teachers we have ever had. Cheers to you! Happy World Teachers' Day.

"The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires." - William Arthur Ward.

You always empower and inspire us. You motivate us to be good citizens and boost our morale with your positive words. Happy World Teachers' Day.



May your passion for teaching continue to ignite the minds of many. Happy World Teachers' Day.

I wish that you have a life as bright as the impact you have in our lives. You will always be my favourite teacher. Happy World Teachers' Day.



Thank you for making learning an enjoyable experience. Whatever I am is because of you. Happy Teachers' Day.

"Those who educate children well are more to be honoured than they who produce them; for these only gave them life, those the art of living well." - Aristotle.

You have armed me with the power of learning. You gave me hope to lead a better and more meaningful life. Happy World Teachers' Day.



"Education is the key to success in life, and teachers make a lasting impact in the lives of their students." - Solomon Ortiz.

