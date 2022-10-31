World Vegan Day 2022: Date, significance and all that you need to know

World Vegan Day 2022: The day is dedicated to the practice of abstaining from use of animal products and exploitation of animals. All across the world, World Vegan Day is celebrated a day after Halloween. Halloween falls on October 31, and a day after is celebrated as World Vegan Day to advocate the benefits of avoiding and banning the exploitation of animals, extending our love and care to other species and the natural environment. With World Vegan Day just around the corner, let us look at how it came into being and what is the significance of the day.

Date:

Every year, World Vegan Day is celebrated on November 1. In 1994, the then Chair of The Vegan Society in the United Kingdom Louise Wallis announced World Vegan Day to be celebrated every year. She also coined the terms vegan and veganism. She further announced that the date coinciding with Halloween was done intentionally as it is the time of feasting and celebrations.

Types of veganism:

Veganism is the practice of staying away from the use of animal products, and extending the philosophy to banning of commodification of animals. A person who follows this philosophy in his diet and lifestyle is known as a vegan.

There are various types of vegans. Dietary vegans are the ones who are extremely strict of not consuming any kind of animal products, be it meat, eggs, dairy products and other products from animals. An ethical vegan is the one who not only follows veganism in his diet, but also in other aspects of life. Environmental vegans are people who avoid animal products on the premise of industrial farming of animals which is environmentally damaging.

Significance:

On World Vegan Day, people are made aware of the benefits of veganism and how it is a sustainable approach to the environment as well. A well-planned vegan diet is regarded as healthy for all stages of life, from infancy to pregnancy.

