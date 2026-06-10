Best shoes for HYROX: 12 competitors across 7 cities recommend shoes they trust for training and the race

HYROX is quickly becoming one of India's biggest fitness obsessions. What started as a niche fitness race has grown into a movement that is drawing runners, gym goers and hybrid athletes from across the country. With upcoming events scheduled in Delhi from July 24th to 26th and Mumbai from September 17th to 20th, thousands are already training for their shot at the finish line.

HYROX finishers Anirudh Prasannan and Dev Baheti at HYROX Bangalore.(Hindustan Times)

The challenge is that HYROX demands far more than just fitness. Participants need to handle 8 kilometres of running while tackling functional workout stations in between, making their shoe choice one of the most important decisions in training and on race day. To understand what actually works, HT Shop Now spoke to 12 HYROX participants from across India who trained for and completed the race, asking them about the shoes they trusted and why those choices helped them get across the finish line.

A highly cushioned running shoe can feel brilliant during the running sections, but less stable when you are driving a sledge across the carpet. A flat training shoe can feel planted during strength stations, but leave your legs begging for mercy several kilometres later.

According to Mumbai-based athlete and certified HYROX Academy Performance Coach Dipanjan Bhattacharjee, the sweet spot sits somewhere in the middle.

“The best type of shoe for Hyrox is one which has a decent stack height that absorbs impact while running, but is not too high to destabilise one during workouts like Burpee Broad Jumps, Lunges, etc. Also, the shoe needs to have an immense grip underneath for Sledge Push & Pulls.”

That balance between cushioning, grip and stability came up repeatedly when I spoke to finishers across India. Some approached the race as runners, some as CrossFit athletes, and some simply as fitness enthusiasts looking for a challenge. Their shoe choices reflected that.

Here are the shoes the HYROX participants recommend

Puma Deviate Nitro Elite 4 worn by Anirudh Prasannan, Bengaluru

{{^usCountry}} Anirudh's recommendation carries extra weight because he races with flat feet and a troublesome knee. "I personally wore the Puma Deviate Nitro Elite 4 and had no complaints about it. Keep in mind I'm flat-footed and have a super bad right knee!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anirudh's recommendation carries extra weight because he races with flat feet and a troublesome knee. "I personally wore the Puma Deviate Nitro Elite 4 and had no complaints about it. Keep in mind I'm flat-footed and have a super bad right knee!” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} If you need support without feeling weighed down, this was one of the strongest endorsements from the group. What makes this shoe work for HYROX? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you need support without feeling weighed down, this was one of the strongest endorsements from the group. What makes this shoe work for HYROX? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Puma Deviate Nitro Elite 4 combines lightweight NITROFOAM cushioning with a carbon fibre plate that helps maintain efficiency during the running sections. Despite being built for speed, it offers enough stability and grip to handle transitions between running and functional stations, making it a popular choice for athletes balancing endurance and performance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Puma Deviate Nitro Elite 4 combines lightweight NITROFOAM cushioning with a carbon fibre plate that helps maintain efficiency during the running sections. Despite being built for speed, it offers enough stability and grip to handle transitions between running and functional stations, making it a popular choice for athletes balancing endurance and performance. {{/usCountry}}

1.

PUMA | Deviate Nitro™ Elite 4 Men's Running Shoes Blue

Puma Deviate Nitro 3 worn by Dipanjan Bhattacharjee, Mumbai

Dipanjan chose the Deviate Nitro 3 because it handled both sides of the HYROX equation. Enough cushioning for repeated runs and enough grip to stay planted during sledge work.

What makes this shoe work for HYROX?

The Puma Deviate Nitro 3 strikes a strong balance between comfort and control. Its responsive NITROFOAM midsole softens the impact of repeated running, while the PUMAGRIP outsole provides reliable traction on HYROX carpets, helping athletes stay stable during sledge pushes and pulls.

2.

Puma, Men, Deviate Nitro™ Elite 3, Mint Melt-Speed Blue, Run...

Asics Novablast worn by Namit Maheshwari, Meerut

Namit takes a very running-focused view. "HYROX is primarily a running workout. You need running shoes for it. I would recommend any shoe as long as it has a thick sole, helping the person with running," he says.

For athletes who see HYROX as an endurance event first and foremost, the Novablast fits that philosophy perfectly.

What makes this shoe work for HYROX?

The Asics Novablast is built around a thick, highly cushioned FF BLAST PLUS midsole that delivers comfort and energy return over long distances. For HYROX athletes who prioritise the 8 kilometres of running, it helps reduce impact fatigue while keeping the ride light and responsive.

Namit Maheshwari, Shriya Manihar, and Anirudh Prasannan at the HYROX race in Bengaluru. (Hindustan Times)

3.

ASICS Mens NOVABLAST 5 Cold Moss/Light Orange Running Shoes

Nike Pegasus worn by Prerna Maheshwari, Meerut and Eshana, Gurgaon

Two participants trusted the Pegasus. For Prerna, it was a dependable running shoe that could comfortably handle the mileage.

Eshana's reason was even simpler. She had already spent three months training in it and knew exactly how it would behave on race day. That is probably one of the most useful lessons from this entire survey. Race day is not the time to experiment.

What makes this shoe work for HYROX?

The Nike Pegasus is known for its balanced cushioning and dependable ride. Its ReactX foam midsole offers comfort across repeated running intervals, while the relatively stable platform makes it versatile enough for the constant transitions between running and workout stations that define HYROX.

4.

Nike Women W Air Zoom Pegasus 41 Violet Mist/Purple Dynasty-...

On Cloud worn by Divij Sahijwani, Gurugram

Divij wanted a lightweight and cushioned option that would keep him moving efficiently between stations. Interestingly, he still rates Asics as one of the best overall brands for HYROX, but trusted his On Clouds for race day.

What makes this shoe work for HYROX?

The On Cloud range is known for combining lightweight construction with responsive CloudTec cushioning, helping reduce impact during the running sections without feeling bulky. The firm, stable ride also supports quick changes in movement, making it well-suited to the stop-start nature of a HYROX race.

Pro traveller tip: If you are looking for On Cloud shoes and are in Singapore or have a layover there. Just head to the Jewel @Changi Airport and shop at the only store on the island.

Puma Deviate Nitro worn by Sriya Manihar, Kolkata

Sriya selected the Puma Deviate Nitro largely for its grip. In a race where sledge stations can make or break your performance, traction matters far more than many first-timers realise.

What makes this shoe work for HYROX?

The Puma Deviate Nitro combines responsive NITROFOAM cushioning with the brand's highly regarded PUMAGRIP outsole. That combination helps runners stay comfortable through the running segments while providing the traction needed to generate force during sledge pushes, sledge pulls and other high-effort stations.

5.

Puma, Women, Deviate Nitro™ 3 WNS, Mint Melt-Speed Blue, Run...

Puma Velocity worn by Shivam Gahlot, Ghaziabad

Shivam prepared for HYROX in just one month under coach Bhaskar Borah and relied on the Puma Velocity to keep things stable through lunges, burpees and running segments.

What makes this shoe work for HYROX?

The Puma Velocity offers a balanced mix of cushioning and stability, making it a practical choice for athletes who need one shoe for every part of the race. Its NITROFOAM midsole absorbs impact during runs, while the relatively grounded platform helps maintain control during lunges, burpees and other functional movements.

6.

Puma | Velocity Nitro 4 Men's High Cushion Running Shoes | B...

Hoka Mach 6 worn by Vijay Babbar, Gurugram

Vijay has been running marathons since 2011 and doing CrossFit since 2022. So, he knew all he had to prep for HYROX. Given his running background, it is no surprise he picked the Hoka Mach 6, a shoe known for keeping runners comfortable over longer distances.

What makes this shoe work for HYROX?

The Hoka Mach 6 is designed for runners who want cushioning without excessive bulk. Its responsive supercritical foam midsole delivers a smooth and efficient ride across repeated kilometres, while the relatively lightweight build helps maintain pace and reduce fatigue as the race progresses.

7.

Hoka Mens Mach 6, Black/White, 10 Wide

Adidas Ultraboost worn by Latika Agarwal, Bhopal

Latika stuck with her tried and tested Ultraboost for comfort and cushioning. She, however, pointed out that Puma's HYROX-focused models seem to be generating a lot of conversation within the fitness community.

What makes this shoe work for HYROX?

The Adidas Ultraboost is built around its signature Boost midsole, which provides soft cushioning and excellent comfort over longer efforts. For HYROX athletes who prioritise running comfort and impact protection, it offers a forgiving ride that can help keep legs feeling fresher throughout the event.

8.

adidas Womens Ultraboost 1.0 W HALBLU/HALBLU/FTWWHT Running ...

Reebok Nano worn by Adhish Chhabra, Gurgaon

The Nano represents the training shoe camp. Stability comes first here, especially during heavy sledge work. The trade-off is that your legs need to be ready for the running volume.

What makes this shoe work for HYROX?

The Reebok Nano is built with stability as its top priority. Its firm platform, secure heel, and wide base help athletes generate power during sledge pushes, sledge pulls and lunges. While it offers less cushioning than a dedicated running shoe, it delivers excellent control during strength-focused stations.

9.

Reebok Men Textile,Synthetic Rubber Nano X2 TR Adventure Tra...

Nike Metcon is worn by many participants

The Metcon was chosen by a participant who prepared for the event in just two weeks. Flat, stable and grounded, it focuses on performance during the functional stations rather than maximum running comfort.

What makes this shoe work for HYROX?

The Nike Metcon is designed for training sessions that demand stability and power. Its flat, firm sole creates a strong connection with the ground, making it particularly effective for sledge pushes, sledge pulls and weighted movements. Athletes who prioritise station performance often appreciate the extra control it provides.

10.

Nike Mens Metcon 8 Smoke Grey/White-Dk Smoke Grey Cross Trai...

So which shoe wins?

If there is one thing this survey made clear, there is no single HYROX shoe.

The Puma Deviate Nitro range appeared more than any other model and seems to have earned the trust of both coaches and participants. At the same time, the Nike Pegasus, Asics Novablast and Hoka Mach 6 proved that many athletes still prefer a running-first approach.

The common thread was surprisingly simple. Every participant chose a shoe they had already trained in extensively.

So if you are signing up for your first HYROX, stop hunting for a magical race day solution. Find a shoe that gives you enough cushioning for the runs, enough grip for the sledges, and enough confidence to get through both. Then spend your training block getting comfortable with it.

That, more than any marketing claim, seems to be the real secret.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

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