Everyone’s on Pointe: Ballet classes are taking over fitness routines

Once considered a niche pursuit for the dedicated few, ballet is now attracting a whole new wave of enthusiasts. Blending fitness, mindfulness, and creativity, ballet classes have become the latest way to stay active while expressing grace and poise. Ballet

'There is a growing awareness and appreciation for this art form in India today'

Khushcheher Dallas, director of The School of Classical Ballet and Western Dance says, "Over the years, I’ve definitely seen a steady rise in the number of children enrolling in ballet. There is a growing awareness and appreciation for this art form in India today. A few key factors have contributed to this, these include: the availability of more qualified

ballet teachers across the country, providing greater access to quality training. Socialmedia has also played a huge role in showcasing ballet’s beauty and discipline, inspiring many young dancers. And of course, films like Yeh Ballet have brought the art form into the mainstream, sparking curiosity and admiration among parents and children alike. We usually recommend that children begin their ballet training around the age of four and a half. Like any form of classical training, ballet is a long-term journey that requires consistency and patience."

'Ballet education nurtures confident, disciplined, and creative individuals'

Pia Sutaria, founder of Institute of Classical and Modern Dance India says, "Something we place a lot of emphasis on — we’ve seen firsthand how parents are becoming more open to allowing their children to commit to structured, syllabus-based training. There’s a deeper understanding now that ballet education nurtures not just dancers, but confident, disciplined, and creative individuals. It’s been very encouraging to witness that shift.The essentials are a good teacher, correct foundational training, and the right environment. A well-fitted uniform, proper shoes, and a safe floor are important from a physical standpoint, but equally important is a nurturing space that balances discipline with encouragement."

'It’s like you’re passing on a little piece of your heart to students'

Sasha Shetty ballet dancer teacher and choreographer says, “What really separates a good dancer from a great one is heart. A good dancer can have perfect technique, clean lines, and flawless timing but a great dancer brings soul into every step. It’s the emotion, passion, and truth that comes through their movement that makes people stop and feel something. You can’t fake that it comes from within, from living, feeling, and truly loving what you do. A great dancer connects with the music, the audience, and most importantly, with themselves. Like the quote says, ‘Dance is the hidden language of the soul.’ And I truly believe that. When a dancer moves from that honest, vulnerable place, that’s when the magic happens that’s when dance becomes more than movement, it becomes art.”