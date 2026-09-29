Chef shares 5 clever kitchen hacks that save time and money: Clean blender in 10 seconds, keep rice pest-free and more

Your kitchen routine doesn’t always need complicated tricks or expensive products. A few simple changes can make everyday cooking and cleaning easier, from getting rid of stubborn blender residue to keeping rice free of pantry pests.

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Favra Mark, a Hamilton-based chef and food and lifestyle content creator, shared in her Instagram post five simple kitchen hacks that can save time and make everyday tasks easier. (Also read: ₹18 lakh in debt; now earns ₹2 crore monthly">How Anushka Sharma changed the fate of Mumbai chole bhature spot that was ₹18 lakh in debt; now earns ₹2 crore monthly )

1. Clean your blender in 10 seconds

Blenders can be particularly annoying to clean when pepper seeds, sauces or smoothie residue get stuck beneath the blades. Favra suggests a quick self-cleaning method. “Fill the blender halfway with warm water and add a drop of dish soap. Blend for 10 seconds, then rinse,” she says.

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{{^usCountry}} The method helps loosen residue around the blades without having to scrub hard-to-reach areas. 2. Season your oil first {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The method helps loosen residue around the blades without having to scrub hard-to-reach areas. 2. Season your oil first {{/usCountry}}

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Instead of adding spices directly to the dish, Favra recommends infusing the cooking oil first. “Before frying eggs, making a stew base, or preparing sauces, heat your oil and add spices like garlic, curry, thyme or bay leaf for 30 seconds,” she says.

According to Favra, briefly heating the spices in oil helps release their flavours and can add more depth to the finished dish.

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3. Deep-clean your microwave with lemon

For stubborn stains and lingering food smells, Favra recommends using steam and lemon. “Place sliced lemon in a bowl of water and microwave it for one minute. The steam loosens stains, while the lemon helps get rid of odours. Then simply wipe it clean,” she says.

It is a quick way to freshen up the microwave without relying on harsh cleaning products.

4. Flip your peanut butter jar upside down

Tired of dealing with separated peanut butter and oil collecting on top? Mark has a simple storage trick. “Flip your peanut butter jar upside down,” she says. “It prevents it from separating and helps keep it creamier every time.” Before using it, turn the jar upright and give the contents a good stir if needed.

5. Store rice with bay leaves

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Rice stored for long periods can sometimes attract pantry pests such as weevils. Favra recommends adding bay leaves to the container. “Add two to three bay leaves to your rice jar or bag,” she says.

The strong aroma of bay leaves may help deter some pantry pests, although proper storage in a clean, dry and airtight container remains important for keeping rice fresh.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.