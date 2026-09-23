Everyday Explained: Why does food taste different on an airplane? Here’s what happens to your taste buds at 35,000 feet

Have you ever wondered why airplane food tastes different from what you eat on the ground? In this edition of ‘Everyday Explained,’ HT Lifestyle spoke to Nishikaa, a clinical nutritionist and UK certified advanced fat loss and metabolic health coach, to understand how altitude, dry air and cabin pressure affect taste.

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Why does food taste different on an airplane?

Nishikaa highlighted that food doesn’t actually change its recipe when it reaches 35,000 feet, but our ability to experience its flavour does. When we’re on an aircraft, the combination of low humidity, cabin pressure and constant background noise can change how we perceive taste and smell. And because a huge part of what we experience as ‘taste’ actually comes from our sense of smell, food can suddenly seem flatter, less aromatic or simply not as flavourful as it would on the ground.

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One of the biggest factors is the dry cabin environment.

Dry cabin environment

{{^usCountry}} “One of the biggest factors is the dry cabin environment. Aircraft cabins have relatively low humidity, which can leave our mouth and nasal passages feeling dry,” said Nishikaa. When the nose and mouth are not functioning at their best, our ability to pick up aromas and subtle flavours can also be affected. This is why something that tastes perfectly balanced at home may feel slightly different when you eat the same thing on a flight. Cabin noise {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “One of the biggest factors is the dry cabin environment. Aircraft cabins have relatively low humidity, which can leave our mouth and nasal passages feeling dry,” said Nishikaa. When the nose and mouth are not functioning at their best, our ability to pick up aromas and subtle flavours can also be affected. This is why something that tastes perfectly balanced at home may feel slightly different when you eat the same thing on a flight. Cabin noise {{/usCountry}}

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Then there’s the cabin noise, which is a factor we rarely associate with food. Aircraft-like noise can actually influence taste perception. Sweetness tends to be perceived less intensely, while umami, that deep, savoury flavour found in foods such as tomatoes, mushrooms, cheese and certain broths, can become more noticeable.

According to Nishikaa, this is one reason foods with bold, savoury flavours, spices, sauces and stronger seasoning can work particularly well in the air. Delicate flavours may not come through in quite the same way when your senses are dealing with a dry environment and constant background noise.

Aircraft-like noise can actually influence taste perception.

Behavioural aspect

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There’s also a simple behavioural aspect. Flying can disrupt our usual eating routine. We may be eating at an unusual time, sitting for several hours, feeling tired, or simply eating because the meal has been served rather than because we are genuinely hungry. All of these things can influence how enjoyable a meal feels. And interestingly, this helps explain why tomato juice has become such a popular in-flight drink. Its naturally savoury, umami-rich character can stand out when some other taste sensations are muted.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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