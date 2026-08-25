Can heat or humidity damage your medicines? Check these 5 warning signs and learn how to store them correctly
Are your tablets sticking together or smelling differently? Know what are the warning signs your medicine is damaged.
Medicines are critical during emergencies, which is why every household has a first-aid box containing tablets, capsules, and syrups within easy reach. You may be following all the essential precautions, from keeping medicines well-stocked to regularly checking their expiry dates. But this may still not be enough, as exposure to heat and humidity can damage them. So, how can you tell if your medicine has been affected by humidity?
We asked an expert, Rohit Mukul, founder and CEO of Zeelab Pharmacy, how to identify signs that a medicine may have been damaged by heat or humidity. This is particularly relevant during the monsoon season, when humidity levels are high.
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What are the signs that your medicine has been damaged by humidity or heat?
Rohit Mukul advised people to check medicines for visible changes that may indicate exposure to heat or humidity. The warning signs include:
- Changes in colour: Look for discolouration or unusual spots on tablets.
- Swelling or cracking: Tablets that appear swollen or cracked may have been exposed to moisture.
- Changes in texture: Softened tablets or sticking together.
- Changes in liquid medicines: Check syrups and other liquid medicines for unusual changes in colour, smell or consistency.
- Unexpected particles: The presence of unfamiliar particles in a liquid medicine may be concerning.
How should the medicines be stored?
Proper storage is essential as it helps prevent medicines from getting damaged and preserves their quality until their expiry date. When stored in unsuitable conditions, they may become compromised. Mukul advised following the specific instructions printed on the packaging, as storage requirements may vary. This means that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to storing medicines.
He said, “Medicines should always be stored according to the instructions on the pack and kept away from direct sunlight, heat, and humidity.”
So, based on the expert's insight, it is clearly understandable that medicines should always be checked before storing.
Now, what should you do if a medicine already looks damaged? Mukul answered, “If a medicine appears visibly compromised, it should not be consumed without consulting a pharmacist or healthcare professional.”
Be careful! If you see any visible changes in its appearance, texture, smell, or consistency, promptly reach out to an expert for professional guidance to understand the next step.
And lastly, Mukul also highlighted that safe storage is important before medicines reach consumers. He said, "Maintaining proper storage conditions and temperature control throughout the supply chain is essential to preserving medicine quality and ensuring that medicines reach patients in suitable condition.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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