Can heat or humidity damage your medicines? Check these 5 warning signs and learn how to store them correctly

Rohit Mukul advised people to check medicines for visible changes that may indicate exposure to heat or humidity. The warning signs include:

We asked an expert, Rohit Mukul, founder and CEO of Zeelab Pharmacy, how to identify signs that a medicine may have been damaged by heat or humidity. This is particularly relevant during the monsoon season, when humidity levels are high. ALSO READ: Why do medicines expire? Endocrinologist answers 6 important questions about shelf life and storage

Medicines are critical during emergencies, which is why every household has a first-aid box containing tablets, capsules, and syrups within easy reach. You may be following all the essential precautions, from keeping medicines well-stocked to regularly checking their expiry dates. But this may still not be enough, as exposure to heat and humidity can damage them. So, how can you tell if your medicine has been affected by humidity?

How should the medicines be stored? Proper storage is essential as it helps prevent medicines from getting damaged and preserves their quality until their expiry date. When stored in unsuitable conditions, they may become compromised. Mukul advised following the specific instructions printed on the packaging, as storage requirements may vary. This means that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to storing medicines.

He said, “Medicines should always be stored according to the instructions on the pack and kept away from direct sunlight, heat, and humidity.”

So, based on the expert's insight, it is clearly understandable that medicines should always be checked before storing.



Now, what should you do if a medicine already looks damaged? Mukul answered, “If a medicine appears visibly compromised, it should not be consumed without consulting a pharmacist or healthcare professional.”

Be careful! If you see any visible changes in its appearance, texture, smell, or consistency, promptly reach out to an expert for professional guidance to understand the next step.

And lastly, Mukul also highlighted that safe storage is important before medicines reach consumers. He said, "Maintaining proper storage conditions and temperature control throughout the supply chain is essential to preserving medicine quality and ensuring that medicines reach patients in suitable condition.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.