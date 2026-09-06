40 bottles of expired soft drinks, pest infestation found at Bengaluru hockey club

Forty bottles of expired soft drinks were found at Bengaluru’s Hockey Club during a food safety inspection, which also uncovered pest infestation and unhygienic conditions in food preparation and storage areas. Officials also found soda bottles with labelling that did not meet FSSAI requirements. (Mint)

The Food Safety Division of the Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration issued a notice to the club’s food business operator after the inspection on Saturday. Officials also seized expired food products and items carrying labels that did not comply with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India requirements.

The inspection was conducted within the Greater Bengaluru Authority limits.

The department said the problems extended beyond expired products. Food preparation and storage areas were found to be unhygienic, while required safety measures for handling and storing food were not being followed.

The inspection report described the conditions in the food preparation and storage areas as “unhygienic” and recorded the presence of pests in areas where food was being prepared. Officials also found soda bottles with labelling that did not meet FSSAI requirements.

The department said the pest infestation had created conditions that could result in food contamination.

“In view of the deficiencies observed relating to food safety and hygiene, a notice has been issued to the concerned Food Business Operator (FBO), and further legal action will be initiated as per the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the applicable Regulations, 2011,” the department said.

The inspection was carried out under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration) Regulations, 2011.

“Continuous inspections will be carried out against food manufacturing, storage and sale establishments violating food safety and quality standards, and stringent legal action will be taken as per the applicable laws and regulations,” a statement said.

The department said further legal action against the food business operator would follow under the applicable food safety law and regulations.