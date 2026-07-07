He refused to ‘Indianise’ pizza and faced 'downright hatred': Now chef Amol Kumar's pizzeria is among the world’s best

In a culinary landscape historically dominated by fast-food franchises, heavily loaded toppings, and 'Indianised' thick crusts, standing your ground with a minimalist, authentic Italian pie takes a rare blend of audacity and zen. Today, as New Delhi’s Leo’s Pizzeria celebrates a decade, its formula has proven more than just successful — it has achieved global reverence. Also read | Meet Afghan refugee who turned his love for India into Scandinavian restaurant empire built on desi food, dhaba culture

No gimmicks. Just real pizza. Amol Kumar, founder and head pizzaiolo of Leo’s Pizzeria, talks about his first wonky pizza and why dough-making is his meditation.

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Leo’s Pizzeria has once again earned a spot in 'World’s Top 100 Pizzerias' by The Best Pizza – Milan, alongside being ranked among the '50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific'. But for founder and head pizzaiolo of Leo’s Pizzeria, Amol Kumar, the journey from a home kitchen in Vasant Vihar to Milan’s elite rankings was never part of a corporate master plan.

From wonky pies to global rankings

When Amol first fired up his home oven over a decade ago, international validation wasn't even on the horizon. He was simply a man obsessed with a process.

"It was about 11-12 years ago when I baked my first pizza with the intention of possibly doing this professionally," Amol said in an interview with HT Lifestyle. "That pizza wasn't even round, so I can safely say I never even dreamt of getting this far, and getting such recognition was something I never imagined," he added.

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{{^usCountry}} That commitment to simplicity ran entirely counter to what Delhi diners expected at the time. Launching an authentic Neapolitan pizzeria meant facing an uphill battle against a market conditioned to commercial fast-food standards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That commitment to simplicity ran entirely counter to what Delhi diners expected at the time. Launching an authentic Neapolitan pizzeria meant facing an uphill battle against a market conditioned to commercial fast-food standards. {{/usCountry}}

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"We did face a fair bit of resistance, rejection, and downright hatred as well," Amol admitted candidly, adding, “We decided to stay true to ourselves and stay the course. I always knew it wasn't for everyone; it was just a matter of finding our people who understood what we were trying to do. Thankfully, they found us.” Also read | Is Bengaluru the artisanal pizza capital of India?

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The science of the crust

At the heart of Leo’s Pizzeria is a relentless focus on food science, carried out in the Pizza Lab at their Ghitorni flagship location. While traditional Neapolitan pizza relies on just four ingredients — flour, water, yeast, and salt — navigating Delhi's brutal, shifting climate requires meticulous engineering.

"India is unique in the conditions we work with, and that's where the lab helps us in the biggest way. We have different equipment, flours, processes, and techniques to closely observe which one works best, and which one would work best in a restaurant where we don't have a controlled environment at all times," Amol said.

For the everyday diner, this scientific rigour isn't just about taste — it's about how you feel after eating. Amol breaks down the chemical magic that happens during their signature slow-fermentation process: “During a long and slow fermentation period, the carbohydrates break down into simpler components, which makes it easier for the human body to digest them.”

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While others 'Indianised' pizza, Amol Kumar refused. A decade later, Leo’s Pizzeria is in the 'World’s Top 100 Pizzerias'. He tells HT Lifestyle why staying stubborn paid off.

Anti-franchising: scaling without losing the soul

In an industry obsessed with rapid franchise expansion, dark kitchens, and aggressive food-delivery algorithms, Leo’s Pizzeria has intentionally capped its growth. For Amol, making dough remains a deeply personal, meditative practice: "Staying close to the process and the product helps me stay sane, and it helps me stay in love with what I do." He added, "As long as I keep making dough and pizza, I'm happy and at peace. It's also while working that new ideas and inspiration come."

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Named after his beloved late dog, Leo, the neighbourhood pizzeria maintains a strictly anti-corporate, fiercely protective culture. Amol shared, "Our approach has been the same: love the process and each pizza that we make. Love every person walking in through our doors — it doesn't matter if someone is having a bad day, love them more that day." He added, “That temptation [to rapidly franchise] is always there in a place like Delhi... I've always said I don't want to take on more than what we can execute well.” Also read | Italian diplomat names 9 best Italian restaurants, omits one fan favourite

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The next phase: NYNY to Gurgaon

The Pizza Lab was not just a place for climate control; it also became an educational hub where Amol pulled back the curtain to train home bakers and potential competitors alike: "A part of my intention in the beginning was also to help elevate the general standards of pizza around the country, so it has been a joy to teach others."

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It is also the birthplace of Leo’s Pizzeria's upcoming innovations. Later this year, the brand will mark its next phase of evolution by launching two projects born directly out of lab experimentation: Leo’s Pizzeria Gurgaon, a highly anticipated outpost bringing its signature Neapolitan pies to a broader suburban audience, and NYNY, a brand-new concept dedicated entirely to New York-style pizza, showcasing the brand's versatility while remaining rooted in artisan craftsmanship.

Beyond the NCR, Amol revealed that a national expansion is finally on the horizon, with preliminary conversations underway to enter major culinary hubs like Mumbai and Bengaluru over the next two years. However, don't expect the quality to drop when Leo’s Pizzeria travels. Amol's expansion criteria remain strictly non-negotiable.

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"My non-negotiables are a team dedicated to the product and experience," Amol asserted, adding, “It's easy to create a space, but to stay on your toes with every single pizza being served to every single guest walking in is where the challenge lies. To find these people in every city is something I cannot do without.”