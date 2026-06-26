Healthy eating does not have to be boring! Model shares what she eats in a day to hit daily protein and fibre goals

Ever wondered what models actually eat to stay energised and maintain their fitness? Contrary to popular belief, healthy eating doesn't have to be bland or restrictive. With the right ingredients, you can enjoy meals that are packed with protein, healthy fats and fibre while still being full of flavour. If you're looking for inspiration to refresh your meal routine, this model-approved meal plan shows that nutritious food can be every bit as satisfying as it is wholesome.

Read more to find out a delicious model-approved meal plan! (Instagram)

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Aastha Ssidana, an actor, model and influencer who regularly shares fitness and wellness content on social media, has offered a glimpse into her daily diet. In an Instagram video shared on June 21, she breaks down the wholesome, nutrient-dense ingredients that go into her three main meals, highlighting a balanced approach to eating that prioritises both flavour and nutrition.

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{{^usCountry}} Mango sticky oats for breakfast (58 g protein) Ingredients ⅔ cup rolled oats (dry)

1 tbsp chia seeds

1 large dollop low-fat Greek yoghurt (~2 to 4 tbsp per 50 to 80 g)

½ can coconut milk (~200 ml regular canned coconut milk)

1 scoop mango protein powder (28 g protein)

1 tbsp flaxseed powder

5 to 6 mixed cashews + pistachios (~10 g)

A touch of honey (~1 tsp)

1 scoop collagen (8 g protein)

5 to 6 pieces Alphonso mango (~50 to 70 g) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mango sticky oats for breakfast (58 g protein) Ingredients ⅔ cup rolled oats (dry)

1 tbsp chia seeds

1 large dollop low-fat Greek yoghurt (~2 to 4 tbsp per 50 to 80 g)

½ can coconut milk (~200 ml regular canned coconut milk)

1 scoop mango protein powder (28 g protein)

1 tbsp flaxseed powder

5 to 6 mixed cashews + pistachios (~10 g)

A touch of honey (~1 tsp)

1 scoop collagen (8 g protein)

5 to 6 pieces Alphonso mango (~50 to 70 g) {{/usCountry}}

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Method: Add all the ingredients to a bowl and toss gently until everything is evenly combined. Serve immediately and dig in!

Sardine cheese sandwich for lunch (45 g protein)

Ingredients

1 can sardines in olive oil

Greek yoghurt dollops

2 slices protein bread

1 slice cheddar cheese

Gherkins, jalapeños, garlic, spring onion, lime, mustard

Beetroot chips (depends on amount)

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Method: Combine all the ingredients, except the protein bread and beetroot chips, in a bowl and mix well to prepare the filling. Toast the bread in a frying pan, placing the cheese on one slice so it melts as the bread crisps up. Spoon the prepared filling over the melted cheese, top with the second slice of bread, and toast until golden. Serve hot with a side of crunchy beetroot chips.

Rice paper chicken rolls for dinner (55 to 60 g protein)

Ingredients for chicken roll

6 peri-peri chicken wings (skin removed, meat used)

Rice paper sheets (7 rolls)

Lettuce cups / leaves

Red bell pepper, thinly sliced

Carrots, thinly sliced

Avocado, thinly sliced

Fresh coriander (cilantro)

Ingredients for mango salsa

Alphonso mango

Coriander

Bird’s eye chili

Lots of lime juice

Ingredients for dipping sauce

Low-fat homemade Greek yoghurt

Soy sauce

Sriracha

Little mayo

Vinegar

Touch of honey

Salt and pepper

Chili garlic crisps

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Method: Begin by preparing the dipping sauce, combining all the ingredients in a bowl and mixing until smooth. In a separate bowl, mix together the mango salsa ingredients. Briefly dip each rice paper sheet in water – just long enough to soften – then lay it flat on a clean plate or work surface. Place a lettuce leaf in the centre, followed by the shredded chicken, sliced vegetables, avocado, fresh coriander and a spoonful of mango salsa. Fold in the sides and roll the rice paper tightly into a wrap. Repeat with the remaining ingredients and serve the rolls fresh with the prepared dipping sauce on the side.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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