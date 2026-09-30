Malai Kofta ranks no. 10 among ‘world’s 50 best deep-fried dishes’; check two other Indian favourites that made the cut

If there’s one thing Indian food never runs short of, it’s delicious, crispy and indulgent bites. And now, three Indian favourites have found a spot on TasteAtlas’ list of the 50 best deep-fried dishes in the world. From fried chicken to much-loved street-food classics, the list brings together some of the most popular deep-fried treats from around the globe. Here’s a look at the Indian dishes that made the cut. (Also read: ₹18 lakh in debt; it now earns ₹2 crore monthly">Anushka Sharma changed the fate of Mumbai chole bhature spot that was ₹18 lakh in debt; it now earns ₹2 crore monthly )

Malai kofta lands in the top 10

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India’s malai kofta landed at No. 10 on the list. This indulgent favourite features soft paneer-and-potato dumplings, which are fried until golden and then served in a rich, creamy gravy. The contrast of a lightly crisp exterior, soft centre and luscious sauce makes it a popular choice for weddings, festive meals and celebrations.

Chicken 65 is at No. 32

Next up is Chicken 65, which secured the 32nd spot. The South Indian fried chicken favourite originated in Chennai and has since built a fan base far beyond Tamil Nadu. The dish features bite-sized pieces of chicken marinated with ingredients such as ginger, lemon, red chillies and spices before being deep-fried.

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{{^usCountry}} But what’s behind the name ‘Chicken 65’? There are several theories. The most widely cited one credits A.M. Buhari, who is said to have created the dish in Tamil Nadu in 1965. Other popular theories link the number to the amount of chillies used or even the number of chicken pieces. However, TasteAtlas notes that some of these explanations are unlikely. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But what’s behind the name ‘Chicken 65’? There are several theories. The most widely cited one credits A.M. Buhari, who is said to have created the dish in Tamil Nadu in 1965. Other popular theories link the number to the amount of chillies used or even the number of chicken pieces. However, TasteAtlas notes that some of these explanations are unlikely. {{/usCountry}}

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Spicy, tangy and crunchy, Chicken 65 is now a familiar appetiser on menus across India and beyond.

Papri chaat makes it to No. 40

At No. 40 comes papri chaat, the quintessential Indian street-food favourite. The dish starts with deep-fried papris, which are layered with potatoes, black gram and dahi, before being loaded with tangy tamarind and mint chutneys. A finishing touch of sev and chaat masala brings everything together, creating that irresistible mix of crunch, creaminess, sweetness, sourness and spice in every bite.

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TasteAtlas ranks papri chaat among India's top street foods, underscoring its popularity in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

TasteAtlas also lists papri chaat among India’s popular street foods, particularly noting its popularity across North India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. On its separate list of Indian deep-fried foods, papri chaat also features as the third-ranked Indian dish.

Which dish ranked No. 1?

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South Korea’s Chikin claimed the top spot on TasteAtlas’ list of the 50 best deep-fried dishes in the world. The fried chicken favourite, known for its crisp coating and juicy meat, took the No. 1 position. Bator from Indonesia followed in second place, while Jalea from Peru secured the third spot.

Together, the top three highlight the many ways different cuisines have put their own spin on the universally loved art of deep-frying.