PM Modi gifted Bihar's iconic thekua to a Slovak leader: What it is and why this traditional sweet stays fresh for weeks

Diplomatic gifts are rarely the talk of the internet. But PM Narendra Modi's choice of gifting Bihar's beloved thekua to a Slovak leader was anything but ordinary. The thoughtful gesture even prompted an unboxing video, and introduced the traditional sweet to a global audience. (Also read: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor recalls cooking for PM Modi during Abu Dhabi visit: ‘He asked me why I don’t eat my own food’ )

Slovak leader shares unboxing video

PM Modi gifts thekua to Slovak leader, elevating a Bihari delicacy to global fame. (X/@Richard_Rasi)

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The thoughtful gesture delighted Richard Raši, Chairman of the Slovak National Council, who shared an unboxing video on X. In the video, he opens an intricately carved wooden box containing neatly arranged golden-brown thekuas and praises the gift for its personal and cultural significance.

After tasting the traditional sweet, Raši remarked that its crisp texture and mildly sweet flavour reminded him of a traditional Slovak biscuit. In return, he presented PM Modi with Slovakia's famous spa wafers, specially customised with greetings written in Hindi.

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What is thekua

{{^usCountry}} For those unfamiliar with Bihari cuisine, thekua is a traditional sweet snack that holds immense cultural and religious significance, particularly in Bihar and Jharkhand. It is most closely associated with Chhath Puja, during which it is prepared as a sacred offering (prasad). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For those unfamiliar with Bihari cuisine, thekua is a traditional sweet snack that holds immense cultural and religious significance, particularly in Bihar and Jharkhand. It is most closely associated with Chhath Puja, during which it is prepared as a sacred offering (prasad). {{/usCountry}}

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Despite its rich taste, thekua is made using simple pantry staples such as whole wheat flour, jaggery and ghee. It is often flavoured with cardamom, fennel seeds and grated coconut, while many families add their own signature ingredients, such as chopped dry fruits, following recipes passed down through generations.

Why is it called thekua

The name thekua is believed to come from the Hindi word 'thokna', meaning "to press." Before frying, small portions of dough are pressed onto intricately carved wooden moulds, giving each piece its distinctive decorative pattern. The dough is then deep-fried until crisp and golden.

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Thekua, a deep-fried cookie made with wheat flour, jaggery, and ghee, is one of Bihar’s most beloved traditional sweets.

Why does thekua stay fresh for weeks

One of the qualities that makes thekua unique is its remarkably long shelf life. Since it is deep-fried until most of its moisture evaporates, it remains fresh for several weeks when stored in an airtight container.

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This durability has made thekua a popular homemade travel snack for generations. While it continues to be an integral part of Chhath celebrations, PM Modi's gift has also brought this humble Bihari delicacy into the international spotlight, showcasing a slice of India's culinary traditions on the global stage.