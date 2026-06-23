Sanjeev Kapoor reveals he rejected MasterChef India for not getting 1 more than Akshay Kumar: ‘It was non-negotiable’

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor is the face of Indian cooking. The Padma Shri winner brought restaurant-style cooking into Indian living rooms through his immensely popular TV show Khana Khazana, and he still remains relevant to this day. On June 22, talking about his journey and a career spanning decades, the chef appeared on journalist and author Vir Sanghvi's podcast, Culinary Culture.

Sanjeev Kapoor joined MasterChef India in season 3, while Akshay Kumar was a part in season 1.

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During the conversation, he discussed several defining moments that shaped his journey as a chef, including the untold stories behind Khana Khazana and the corporate politics that led him to quit his job as an executive chef. Among the many things discussed, he also talked about why he initially rejected MasterChef and demanded to be paid more than Akshay Kumar.

'I wanted to be paid ₹ 1 more than Akshay Kumar'

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{{^usCountry}} During the interaction, Vir Sanghvi asked Sanjeev Kapoor why he had appeared on the reality TV cooking show MasterChef. For the uninitiated, the chef appeared on the third season of the show. According to him, when the makers of MasterChef India first approached him, they did not meet his conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the interaction, Vir Sanghvi asked Sanjeev Kapoor why he had appeared on the reality TV cooking show MasterChef. For the uninitiated, the chef appeared on the third season of the show. According to him, when the makers of MasterChef India first approached him, they did not meet his conditions. {{/usCountry}}

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When asked what they were, Chef Sanjeev revealed that he had demanded to be paid more than Akshay Kumar. His condition was simple: One rupee more than the actor.

“This was like an ego thing, no? What is the value of one rupee?” when Vir Sanghvi questioned the chef, he answered that the makers had first approached him for the first season of the show. And he knew that there was nobody else who could do it but him. It was quite obvious to him, but the makers still insisted he did the show with the agreed amount. When they refused his conditions, the chef did not sign the show. “I am not coming. I will not do it,” he told them.

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“So, third season, they actually said, ‘It's not working. We need you.’ If MasterChef fails in this country, we are doomed,” chef Sanjeev shared, revealing that he joined the show for the third season, and that the makers did pay him more.

Did they pay him one rupee more than everybody else? Chef Sanjeev confessed that they obviously did, as that was non-negotiable for him.

How did the internet react?

The internet agreed with the chef and praised him for demanding what he is worth. One Instagram user wrote, “You can't agree more, an actor getting more than a chef in a cooking show is not a good sign.” Someone else wrote, “His point is 100 percent valid.” Another commented, “Not ego, this is pure value. It was the principle of the thing. He deserves to be paid more than any other chef out there in India, including Vikas Khanna, I would say. He is synonymous with Indian cooking.”

About chef Sanjeev Kapoor

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Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. Born in 1964, he became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels and opened restaurants across the globe. In 2017, he was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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