TUA review: 7 dishes and drinks to try at Kolkata’s new drink and dine destination

When it comes to nightlife in Indian metropolises, Kolkata is not among the top cities to come to mind at present. However, there are visible efforts for change, spearheaded by new establishments that seek to bring back the bling to the city of joy every night.

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One such new location is TUA, located on the second floor of a business park in the heart of the city. It is a drink and dine destination, situated right next door to Synthe, its sister establishment, which is a drink and smoking lounge.

The dimly lit place is a sea of red, with a DJ and an open bar. It serves as an intimate experience for a niche audience. But they do so well. The food menu, which features a mix of modern Asian and Mediterranean cuisines, is designed by Chef Vaibhav Bhargava, while the drinks menu, which features an extensive selection of cocktails segregated by human “moods,” is designed by Ankur Chawla. Here are seven of the best items we tried at the place.

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Clockwise from right: Someone else tonight, prawn hargao in dandan sauce, and firecracker chicken at TUA, Kolkata.

1. Prawns hargao in dandan sauce

{{^usCountry}} Paper-thin wheat starch dimsum covered a whole marinated shrimp in this light dish that served as a perfect starter. The hint of garlic overlapped the umami of the dandan sauce, with the chilli oil on top complementing them well. While the portion size may leave a bit more to be desired, it does get the hungry juices flowing for the next dishes. 2. Firecracker chicken {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Paper-thin wheat starch dimsum covered a whole marinated shrimp in this light dish that served as a perfect starter. The hint of garlic overlapped the umami of the dandan sauce, with the chilli oil on top complementing them well. While the portion size may leave a bit more to be desired, it does get the hungry juices flowing for the next dishes. 2. Firecracker chicken {{/usCountry}}

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Crispy fried chicken in a spicy firecracker sauce, this is a simple comfort dish that leaves little to the imagination. The sprinkled greens on top helped balance the heat, and the dish, overall, paired wonderfully with the first cocktail of the evening.

3. Someone else tonight (cocktail)

Gin and aperitivo meet lychee, lavender and peanut butter in this cocktail that is smooth and on the sweeter side, which is helpful in balancing the heat of the firecracker chicken.

From left: Belonging, and grilled chicken at TUA, Kolkata.

4. Grilled chicken

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For the mains, there was the pan-grilled chicken, served with mushroom sauce, with a side of leek potato mash and braised asparagus. The chicken was tender, the mushroom sauce was rich, but the highlight of the dish was the leek fondue, whose earthiness made the dish wonderfully coherent.

5. Belonging (cocktail)

Paired with the main course was the whisky-based cocktail, Belonging. Scotch whisky layered with coffee, apple, vanilla and cream, the drink was described as an “expression of comfort and familiarity.” And it lived up to it.

From left: The person you might become, and chef's special chicken urfa at TUA, Kolkata.

6. Chef’s special chicken urfa

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The chef’s special dish went heavy on the presentation, with the chef flambeing chicken kebabs table-side with vodka, and preparing wraps with red cabbage, pickled onions, mixed greens, tahini and hummus, creating the perfect soulful bite.

7. The person you might become (cocktail)

Paired with the chicken wrap was the final cocktail of the evening, tequila blanco and mezcal layered with grapefruit and orange cordial, finished with sparkling water. The drink came with a roasted grapefruit slice on top, which enhanced the aftertaste with its smoky sweetness.

While the establishment does not include non-alcoholic options in the menu, those who prefer not to indulge in a poison of choice can partake in mocktails such as a virgin mojito and a virgin hot toddy, made to order.

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TUA: 2 Lee Road, 2nd Floor, Altitude Business Park. Timings: 6:00 PM - midnight (Monday closed). Cost: ₹4,000 for two

Note to readers: HT Lifestyle was hosted at the restaurant for review.