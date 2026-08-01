22 kg down in 60 days: Kerala businessman shares the exact high-protein diet that helped him go from 110 kg to 88 kg

Weight loss often comes down to consistency rather than quick fixes, but some transformations stand out for the discipline they require. A high-protein diet, calorie deficit and a structured routine helped one man achieve a dramatic result in just two months. Kerala businessman Dr Shibin Mathew, in his May 12 Instagram post, shared how he lost 22 kg in 60 days, along with the exact daily diet that fuelled his journey. (Also read: 'I lost 15 kg and kept it off for 5 years': Woman shares her realistic approach to losing weight without extreme diets )

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Dr Mathew shared the exact high-protein diet that helped him transform from 110 kg to 88 kg. Reflecting on his journey, he wrote, "The discipline was tough, but the results speak for themselves. Here is the exact daily high-protein routine I locked in to make it happen."

He also clarified that the plan was designed specifically for his own goals and may not be suitable for everyone.

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Dr Shibin Mathew's daily high-protein diet

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Mathew, this was his daily routine during the 60-day transformation: Morning 1 cup of coffee

2 eggs

2 scoops of high-protein yogurt topped with chilli oil {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Mathew, this was his daily routine during the 60-day transformation: Morning 1 cup of coffee

2 eggs

2 scoops of high-protein yogurt topped with chilli oil {{/usCountry}}

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"Don't knock the chili oil till you try it!"

Lunch

1 chicken breast

1 egg

1 scoop of high-protein yogurt

Fresh cucumber

Evening

1 cup of coffee

Night

1 apple

Summing up his approach, Dr Mathew wrote, "Strict deficit, high protein, zero excuses. Who is ready to start their own transformation?"

A word of caution

While sharing his results, Dr Mathew also cautioned that his approach involved an aggressive calorie deficit and should not be copied without professional guidance. "This was a rapid, aggressive cut for my specific goals. Always listen to your body and consult a pro before starting an extreme deficit!"

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Rapid weight-loss plans may not be appropriate or safe for everyone. Health experts generally recommend following a balanced diet, meeting protein requirements, maintaining a sustainable calorie deficit and consulting a qualified healthcare professional or registered dietitian before making major dietary changes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.