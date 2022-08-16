3 amazing kitchen superfoods to improve digestion, boost immunity

Seasonal infections can take a huge toll on health if our system is not well-equipped to face the onslaught of viruses and bacteria that are rampant especially in monsoon. Instead of running to your local pharmacy and buying health supplements, there are many convenient ways to boost immunity naturally and warding off viral or bacterial infections. (Also read: 5 kitchen ingredients to boost immunity and prevent infections)

Indian kitchen is well stocked with essential herbs and spices that we generally use in our cooking and are a storehouse of antioxidants along with anti-inflammatory, antitumorigenic, anticarcinogenic properties. They are not only healthy for our blood sugar levels and heart but also help in improving cognition and mood.

Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar in her recent Instagram post talks about the three natural healers found in every Indian kitchen. Dr Bhavsar also explains benefits of each of these ingredients in digestive issues and improving overall health.

Take a look:

1. Ginger: Dry ginger (shonth) is known as Vishwabhesaja (Universal medicine). Bloating, joint pain, menstrual cramps, stomach pain, gastric trouble, you name any ailment and ginger is your remedy.

How to Use: It can be used as a tea (ginger boiled in water), can be added in milk or as mixture for immunity, cold and cough. 1 tsp ginger powder mixed with 1 tsp of turmeric and honey works best for respiratory ailments as well as immunity.

2. Desi cow ghee: The best fat on earth that helps you with almost every known disorder be it physical or mental and is easily available is cow's ghee. It is Satmya to everyone as we consume it right from our birth. Not just by its consumption, but it can provide you health benefits even when used as an ointment on skin, in hair, on wounds (caused by burns) or as nasal drops.

- It's cold in nature, sweet in taste, alleviates vata and pitta and is considered auspicious.

- It improves digestion, nourishes your tissues, strengthens muscles, improves voice, memory, lustre, hair, skin, fertility, immunity, intelligence, wisdom and more. It is one such food that can be consumed by everyone at all times.

- It should be used regularly either in food, externally or as nasya.

3. Mint (Pudina): It is best for all seasons. It helps with cold, cough, acidity, gas, bloating, indigestion, detox, acne, sinusitis, constipation and more.

- A Mint tea is all you need and you are good to fight anything and everything- be it your bad mood, upset stomach, loss of energy or simple cold.

- Just boil 7-10 mint leaves in a glass of water for 5 minutes, strain and have it first thing in the morning. It'll pacify all your ailments.

Why go purchasing medicines when you have them at home?

