5 kitchen ingredients to boost immunity and prevent infections

It is important to keep your immunity high during monsoons as infections are rampant and our body's disease-fighting ability is low. With monkeypox entering the country and Covid cases once again on rise, eating a healthy and balanced diet can prevent one from illnesses. You don't need to buy expensive supplements or exotic superfoods to tweak your daily diet. Just a dash of commonly available kitchen spices and herbs is enough to keep the infections at bay and work wonders for your immunity. (Also read: Hormonal imbalance: Nutritionist on how to eat cashews for balancing hormones)

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says it's time to update your grocery list with these ingredients to beat the seasonal ailments this monsoon. From tulsi, black pepper to garlic, here is a list of herbs and spices you must add to your food.

Tulsi: Indian basil or Tulsi is regarded as a holy herb. It helps relieve stress, and boost energy levels. Tulsi also contains antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-aging properties that fight harmful free radicals in the body.

Ginger: Ginger is packed with gingerols, paradols, sesquiterpenes, shogaols, and zingerone, all of which have powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Besides, ginger improves assimilation and transportation of nutrients to the body's tissues, much needed to keep cold and flu away.

Black pepper: Black pepper which is available in whole, crushed, or powdered form, contains carminative qualities that lower the likelihood of intestinal gas and other gastrointestinal issues. It not only has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anti-bacterial, and fever-reducing qualities, but it also boosts the immune system.

Turmeric: Turmeric is a miracle herb. Its anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial and anti-bacterial extracts can help you fight infections and boost immunity. Dense in vitamins and minerals, this magical spice promotes overall well-being.

Garlic: Garlic is a miracle food that you need to add to your diet especially during monsoon. Allicin is a compound present in garlic which helps to boost the immune system and thus protect our body against various infections

