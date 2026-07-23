4 cups of coffee a day 'lowers stroke, heart failure risk’: Heart surgeon Dr London explains when it can benefit you

The American Heart Association, in a July 20 statement, just reviewed the evidence and found that coffee is linked to a lower risk of heart disease, heart failure, stroke, Type 2 diabetes, and AFib. The research claims that consuming two to four small cups of coffee daily offers significant cardiovascular benefits.

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How much coffee is good for your heart?

In a July 22 post shared on Instagram, titled ‘How much coffee is good for your heart?’, Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified heart surgeon, highlighted the American Heart Association's new evidence that says that two to four 8-ounce cups of coffee a day can lower the likelihood of experiencing heart failure, strokes, and type 2 diabetes.

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{{^usCountry}} “Well, the answer is two to four 8-oz cups per day. The American Heart Association just published a comprehensive review and found that coffee in these dosages decreases the risk of heart disease, stroke, heart failure, type 2 diabetes, and, interestingly, even atrial fibrillation. Now, beyond this dose, getting in five cups or greater than 400 milligrams, there was a trend towards an increased risk of heart failure,” he explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Well, the answer is two to four 8-oz cups per day. The American Heart Association just published a comprehensive review and found that coffee in these dosages decreases the risk of heart disease, stroke, heart failure, type 2 diabetes, and, interestingly, even atrial fibrillation. Now, beyond this dose, getting in five cups or greater than 400 milligrams, there was a trend towards an increased risk of heart failure,” he explained. {{/usCountry}}

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The research shows that this happens due to the presence of caffeine and beneficial acids. “The benefit seemed to come from both caffeine as well as other compounds like chlorogenic acid,” Dr London added.

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When can you actually get these benefits?

However, Dr London noted that the positive effects are often neutralised when drinkers add excessive sugar or cream, or when using unfiltered brewing methods like a French press.

“Now, obviously, adding sugar, cream, and syrups…decreases this benefit. Brewing matters as well because there are compounds in coffee that can increase LDL cholesterol, particularly in things like Turkish coffee and French press. Filtering this through a paper filter removes these compounds, and decaf coffee has them as well,” Dr London highlighted.

Moreover, the heart surgeon emphasised that it is vital to monitor the timing of consumption, as caffeine can disrupt essential sleep patterns if consumed late in the day. “Caffeine’s half-life is five to six hours. An afternoon cup that costs you an hour of sleep isn’t a net win,” he said.

Say no to energy shots!

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While Dr London emphasised that responsibly drinking coffee is not bad for your health, he did not share the same sentiments for energy drinks. “Energy shots, totally different category. These have very high levels of caffeine with other additives that have been shown to increase the risk of abnormal heart rhythms even in healthy individuals,” he shared.

While traditional coffee is health-promoting, energy shots should be avoided because they are linked to dangerous heart rhythm irregularities. Ultimately, most people can enjoy their daily brew without concern, provided they limit additives and prioritise filtered preparation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Jeremy London is a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with more than 25 years of experience. He has an MD from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, and his focus is on the intersection of lifestyle, preventive medicine, and evidence-based longevity.