41-year-old single woman in Korea who ‘made a lot of wrong choices’ in her 30s warns don’t rush into cosmetic procedures

In a culture often defined by its relentless pursuit of youth, perfection, and hyper-curated lifestyles, one South Korean content creator is striking a chord globally by pulling back the curtain on her own regrets. Also read | 37-year-old Korean woman shares real reason she is not married, reveals her uncle's advice that changed her life forever

South Korea excels at cosmetic surgery. Yulli’s advice to young women: skip early over-tweaking. (Instagram.com/hello_yulli)

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Yulli, a 41-year-old single woman living in South Korea, took to Instagram on March 24 to share a raw, vulnerable reflection on the realities of ageing, relationships, and financial independence. Her post has sparked conversation, particularly among millennials navigating the high-pressure environment of their third decade.

"I'm 41, single, living in Korea," Yulli introduced herself, adding, “And I made a lot of wrong choices in my 30s. Here are 5 things I wish I knew in my 30s.”

1. Warning against premature cosmetic procedures

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{{^usCountry}} South Korea is globally recognised as a powerhouse for cosmetic surgery and dermatological treatments. However, Yulli’s foremost warning targeted the societal pressure to start these treatments early. She urged younger women to exercise restraint, hinting at the long-term diminishing returns of over-tweaking one's appearance. "Don’t rush into cosmetic procedures. When you actually need them later, they don’t work the same anymore," Yulli warned. 2. Letting go of seasonal relationships {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} South Korea is globally recognised as a powerhouse for cosmetic surgery and dermatological treatments. However, Yulli’s foremost warning targeted the societal pressure to start these treatments early. She urged younger women to exercise restraint, hinting at the long-term diminishing returns of over-tweaking one's appearance. "Don’t rush into cosmetic procedures. When you actually need them later, they don’t work the same anymore," Yulli warned. 2. Letting go of seasonal relationships {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Navigating social circles in adulthood often brings the painful realisation that not all friendships or partnerships are built to last. For Yulli, learning to let go of people was a critical lesson in protecting her own peace. "Stop trying to keep every relationship," she advised, offering a candid reminder that growth often requires parting ways. "Some people were never meant to stay," she added. 3. The finite window for family {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Navigating social circles in adulthood often brings the painful realisation that not all friendships or partnerships are built to last. For Yulli, learning to let go of people was a critical lesson in protecting her own peace. "Stop trying to keep every relationship," she advised, offering a candid reminder that growth often requires parting ways. "Some people were never meant to stay," she added. 3. The finite window for family {{/usCountry}}

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As career and social obligations peak in a person's 30s, ageing parents can often be inadvertently sidelined. Yulli highlighted the sudden realisation of mortality and the limited time adult children actually have left with their families. She said, "Take care of your parents while you still can. Time with them is limited."

4. Financial realities and physical longevity

The hustle culture of your 20s and 30s can breed a false sense of physical invincibility. Yulli’s fourth piece of advice connected financial security directly to the inevitable decline of physical stamina. "Start saving money earlier," she shared, adding, "Because one day, your body won’t have the same energy to earn it."

5. Active dating as a filtering process

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While the pressure to settle down can cause some to retreat from the dating scene entirely out of fatigue, Yulli views dating not as a race to the altar, but as an essential trial-and-error process for self-discovery. "Date more," she encouraged. "The more people you meet, the faster you learn who’s wrong for you," she explained.

Learning the hard way

Yulli’s reflection serves as a counter-narrative to the idealised, hyper-successful personas that dominate modern social media. By sharing her vulnerabilities, she hopes to save the next generation from the same pitfalls she encountered. "I learned all of this the hard way," Yulli concluded.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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