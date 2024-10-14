The double-edged sword of hustle culture

The pervasive “hustle culture” extends beyond a mere workplace buzzword, encapsulating a relentless drive for increased productivity, disregard for rest and breaks, and a pervasive sense of guilt associated with prioritising personal well-being over work. This culture normalises excessive workload, ambitious goals, and a general inclination toward workaholism. The unsustainable nature of such a culture inevitably leads to employee burnout. To address the deleterious impact of hustle culture, employers must thoroughly investigate its insidious nature and implement strategies to counteract its detrimental effects within their organisations. Hustle culture emphasises the importance of hard work and self-drive as catalysts for increased productivity and goal attainment. (Shutterstock)

The phenomenon of hustle culture

Hustle culture, characterised by a relentless pursuit of success through overwork and self-sacrifice, has become increasingly prevalent in contemporary workplaces. This pervasive ideology glamorises excessive labour, often at the expense of employee well-being. The relentless pressure to perform at an elevated level, driven by unrealistic standards and goals, can lead to burnout and emotional exhaustion. Toxic hustle culture may manifest as excessive workload, long working hours, and a disregard for work-life balance. The detrimental impact of this culture on individual well-being became particularly evident during the Covid-19 pandemic when the blurred boundaries between work and personal life exacerbated the emotional strain associated with hustle culture.

The upside of hustle culture

Enhanced productivity: Hustle culture emphasises the importance of hard work and self-drive as catalysts for increased productivity and goal attainment. Given the significant portion of time individuals dedicate to their professional pursuits, it is logical to maximise the value derived from these endeavours.

Goal orientation: Hustle culture can serve as a catalyst for inspiration and motivation, prompting individuals to establish and attain ambitious personal goals and exceed expectations.

Professional success: Hustle culture, by facilitating individual goal attainment and career advancement, reinforces the notion of personal agency and self-determination. This ideology underscores the importance of taking ownership of one’s destiny and actively shaping one’s personal trajectory.

The downside

Workplace burnout: The relentless pursuit of productivity inherent in hustle culture often results in burnout. The constant pressure to achieve more can have detrimental effects on an individual’s mental and physical well-being. The decision to forego all-nighters after college is typically informed by the understanding that our bodies are not equipped to sustain such demanding schedules over extended periods.

Work-life imbalance: The pervasive hustle culture can lead individuals to prioritise work over other essential life domains, such as interpersonal relationships and personal well-being. As aptly articulated in a renowned publication, academic achievements alone cannot provide lasting fulfilment or comfort.

Stress and its psychological toll: Hustle culture can foster a highly stressful and anxiety-provoking environment, as individuals may feel compelled to consistently perform and achieve success. This relentless pursuit of achievement can be likened to a perpetual cycle, difficult to escape.

Balancing hustle and health

The following tactics can be implemented to enhance productivity without falling prey to burnout:

Task prioritisation: By prioritising tasks according to their urgency and importance, individuals can enhance their efficiency and mitigate overwhelming feelings. In today’s fast-paced and interconnected society, there is a constant influx of tasks and responsibilities. Creating a prioritised list serves as a proactive strategy to manage one’s time effectively, rather than passively allowing external factors to dictate one’s daily schedule.

Establishing achievable objectives: Establishing attainable objectives can serve as a powerful motivator, mitigating the potential for discouragement stemming from unattainable aspirations.

Mastering time management: Employ time management strategies, such as the Pomodoro Technique, to segment tasks into manageable intervals, thereby enhancing focus and productivity. The principle of task decomposition is fundamental to achieving any goal, as it facilitates a more systematic and efficient approach.

Taking breaks: Regular intervals of rest throughout the day can contribute to mental rejuvenation and mitigate burnout. Unlike mechanical components in an assembly line, human beings require periodic respite. Brief interludes for physical activity, such as stretching, walking, or exposure to fresh air, can enhance productivity and concentration.

Prioritise personal well-being: To ensure optimal performance and well-being, it is imperative to prioritise self-care. Regular engagement in physical activity, sufficient sleep, and nutritious eating habits are essential to sustaining energy levels and maintaining focus throughout the workday. These practices should be considered non-negotiable. While work obligations will persist, opportunities for self-care, such as exercise, are finite and should be seized.

Achieving work-life harmony: Engaging in personal pursuits and cultivating meaningful relationships can serve as effective countermeasures against burnout. By allocating time for hobbies and spending quality moments with loved ones, individuals can rejuvenate their minds and gain fresh insights into their professional endeavors.

It is imperative to recognise that diligent work does not necessitate ceaseless labour. A sustainable approach encompassing periods of rest and relaxation is essential for both physical and mental well-being. While dedication is crucial for making a meaningful impact, excessive exertion can lead to burnout. Like most endeavours in life, achieving significant outcomes requires a balanced approach. This principle also applies to the prevalent hustle culture.

Aastha Tripathi is assistant professor, School of Management and Labour Studies, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai. The views expressed are personal