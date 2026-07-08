49-year-old cardiologist Dr Sanjay Bhojraj shares heart-healthy habits he swears by: 'Walk for 10 minutes after dinner'

Heart disease is increasingly affecting people across age groups. Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, a 49-year-old board-certified interventional cardiologist and longevity medicine physician, shared the lifestyle practices he personally follows to protect his heart and reduce his long-term cardiovascular risk in an Instagram post on July 2. From exercise and nutrition to sleep and stress management, here are the heart-healthy habits he swears by. (Also read: What is autoimmune gastritis? The rare disease anti-ageing millionaire Bryan Johnson says is 'eating' his stomach )

Start with simple daily habits

Dr Bhojraj emphasises that heart disease can progress silently, urging proactive preventive care. (Freepik)

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Dr Sanjay Bhojraj believes heart health is built through small, consistent actions rather than quick fixes. Among his simplest recommendations is to "Walk for 10 minutes after dinner," a habit that can support blood sugar control and digestion.

He also emphasises the importance of strength training, writing, "Muscle is one of the best forms of metabolic medicine." Another habit he never skips is getting "Morning sunlight before your morning coffee," highlighting the role of natural light in supporting the body's circadian rhythm.

Highlighting the importance of strength training, Dr Sanjay Bhojraj said, "Muscle is one of the best forms of metabolic medicine."

Focus on nutrition, not just the weighing scale

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Bhojraj, overall metabolic health matters more than the number on the scale. "Your waist size tells me more than your weight," he said, pointing to abdominal fat as a better indicator of cardiovascular risk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Bhojraj, overall metabolic health matters more than the number on the scale. "Your waist size tells me more than your weight," he said, pointing to abdominal fat as a better indicator of cardiovascular risk. {{/usCountry}}

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When it comes to diet, he advises people not to avoid healthy fats unnecessarily. "Don't fear healthy fats. Fear ultra-processed food," he wrote. He also recommends eating nutrient-dense meals, adding, “Eat enough protein and fiber.”

Dr Bhojraj also encourages investing in good-quality nutrition instead of waiting until illness develops. "Spend money on quality food before you spend it on meds," he said.

Stress and relationships matter too

Beyond diet and exercise, Dr Bhojraj highlighted the importance of emotional well-being. "If you're always stressed, your heart knows before you do," he wrote, stressing that chronic stress can silently affect cardiovascular health.

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He also underscored the role of social connections, saying, "Your relationships are as important as your treadmill," suggesting that meaningful relationships are just as essential for long-term health as physical activity.

He advises early preventive care while also noting the significance of managing stress for overall heart health.

Don't wait for symptoms

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One of Dr Bhojraj's key messages is that heart disease often develops silently over many years. "Most heart disease starts decades before the first symptom," he wrote, urging people not to delay preventive care.

He added, "Don't wait for chest pain to start taking your heart seriously," reminding people that prevention should begin long before warning signs appear.

Dr Bhojraj also pointed out that traditional cholesterol numbers don't always tell the full story. "A high ApoB matters even if your cholesterol looks normal," he noted, referring to apolipoprotein B, a marker associated with cardiovascular risk.

Build habits you can sustain

Rather than chasing intense fitness routines, Dr Bhojraj encourages long-term consistency. "The best exercise is the one you'll be doing 5 years from now," he wrote, emphasising sustainability over perfection.

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He concluded his post with a reminder that longevity is about preserving both health and quality of life: "The goal is to stay healthy long enough to enjoy it."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.