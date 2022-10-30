5 benefits of regularly consuming coconut oil

Coconut oil is an increasingly popular oil with multiple benefits. We've seen coconut become more prevalent in both our kitchens and bathrooms, whether it's through the use of coconut water, the use of the oil as a moisturiser, or the addition of a teaspoon to baked goods. Due to its many advantages and applications, it is frequently referred to as a "lifeline of health." The nut (fruit) of the Arecaceae family member coconut palm is where coconut oil is derived from. The Old Portuguese word coco, which means "head" or "skull," is where the term coconut originates. Coconut holds a significant place with cultural and religious importance in Hindu traditions. (Also read: World Coconut Day 2022: 10 delicious ways to add coconut to your diet )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meg Langston, Functional Nutritional Therapy Practitioner, shared five benefits of daily consuming coconut oil in her Instagram post.

1. Coconut oil supports healing: Unlike unsaturated fats, coconut oil is a healthy saturated fat that supports healing in the body. Coconut oil contains over 80% saturated fat.

2. Coconut oil encourages fat burning: It has anti-inflammatory properties to it. This can be incredibly beneficial as lowering inflammation in the body can contribute to slow thyroid / metabolic function. Therefore, it can help you to lose weight due to its antimicrobial and antioxidant properties.

3. Coconut oil improves blood Sugar: Medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) which are 2/3 of the coconut oil help with improving glucose tolerance. This is because MCTs go straight from the digestive tract into the liver without needing bile to break it down. They are then used for energy rather than being stored in the body like other types of fats.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Coconut oil helps fight infections: Coconut oil contains lauric acid and the body converts lauric acid to monolaurin, which has an antimicrobial property and is great at fighting off overgrown bacteria.

5. Coconut oil helps lower cholesterol: Consuming coconut oil regularly lowers cholesterol to normal by promoting its conversion into pregnenolone and progesterone.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter