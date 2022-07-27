5 foods to avoid eating together

All foods, in moderation, is good and healthy. However, there are some foods that do not pair well together and science backs it up as well.

In Ayurveda, the concept of Virudha Aahar simply means incompatible foods. These combinations are a no-no and called anti-nutrients. They block the absorption of nutrients in the body when consumed together and can lead to digestives issues like bloating, nausea, fatigue, etc.

Cruciferous vegetables with iodine rich foods

Vegetables like cabbage, cauliflower, kale, lettuce, broccoli, etc contain a compound that can hinder the absorption of iodine which in turn interferes with the functioning of the thyroid gland. It is best to limit the consumption of cruciferous vegetables if you suffer from any kind of thyroid issues. Also, avoid pairing them with foods like fish, dairy products and fortified salt.

Vitamin C and milk

Vitamin C rich foods like spinac and citrus fruits like lemon, oragnes, plums, berries contain acid while milk contains a compound named casein. As milk takes longer to digest and when consumed together, the milk can coagulate which may lead to various stomach issues like gas and heartburn.

Don’t eat fruits with your meal

While fruits are easy to digest, your stomach will need more time to digest a whole meal. Hence, it is advised to avoid consuming fruits along or immediately after a heavy meal. This is because while the food is being digested, the fruits will remain in your stomach and start fermenting.

Tea and iron-rich foods

The tannins and oxalates present in tea bind with iron and prevents its absorption inside the body. It is advised to avoid eating foods such as nuts, whole grains and leafy green vegetables with tea for a better digestion. You must also avoid drinking tea on an empty stomach.

Do not eat unsoaked nuts

Most nuts contain a compound known as phytic acid which hinders the absorption of nutrients such as iron, calcium and zinc. This acid is present in almonds, peanuts, peas, lentils, soybean, walnuts and more. But soaking nuts overnight, it diminishes the acid content.

Inputs by Prachi Shah, clinical dietitian and nutritionist