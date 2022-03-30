5 things that may happen to you when you don't get enough sleep

The best way to relieve stress, keep your brain healthy and agile, and even boost your immunity is to get those mandatory 7-8 hours of sleep. Yet, many of us do not set proper sleep routines and reap full benefits of the recuperative and restful good night's sleep. Studies say that delaying sleep even by 30 minutes could lead to adverse consequences like difficulty in concentration and behavioural problems. Sleep debt over a period of time could be even more devastating to overall health and well-being. (Also read: World Sleep Day 2022: Bizarre sleep disorders you may not have heard about)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sometimes, people do not pay attention to the quality of their sleep and may not understand its connection with various health problems they are facing. The warning signs of sleep deficit should not be ignored. They can range from fatigue, irritability, mood changes, difficulty focusing and remembering and reduced sex drive.

Lack of sleep could lead to accidents

If you are finding it difficult to concentrate nowadays and facing trouble making decisions, you must pay attention to how much (or little) you are sleeping. Also a study found out that about 71,000 people suffer injuries every year due to sleep-related accidents, and 1,550 of those die.

"Sleep deprivation affects the prefrontal cortex, which handles reasoning, and the amygdala, which deals with emotion thus having effects on behaviour and judgment. A lack of sleep may affect the ability to form new memories. It also impairs ability to pay attention, react quickly and make decisions. This also translates to higher risk of accidents while driving and using heavy machinery," says Dr Praveen Gupta, Principal Director & Head, Department of Neurology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram in a conversation with HT Digital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Insufficient sleep could affect your fertility

"Insufficient sleep can affect hormone production, including the production of growth hormones and testosterone. It also causes the body to release additional stress hormones, such as norepinephrine and cortisol. This also may affect fertility," says Dr Gupta.

Not sleeping enough could make you ill

Dr Gupta says that lack of proper sleep can lead to oxidative stress and inflammation which could reduce a person's immunity and make people prone to infections.

Sleeping less could make you fat

Reduced sleep leads to weight gain due to effects on hormones that control feelings of hunger and fullness. It also leads to abnormal insulin release. This can cause increased fat storage, changes in body weight, and a higher risk of type 2 diabetes, says Dr Gupta.

Insufficient sleep could lead to heart attack

Lack of proper sleep worsens blood pressure, sugar levels, and inflammation leading to increased risk of cardiovascular disease, says the expert.

Causes of inadequate sleep

* Shift work

* Noisy or inappropriate temperature

* Using electronic devices close to bedtime

* Medical problems, such as depression, sleep apnea, or chronic pain

What one can do to avoid sleep deficit

"Remedies for inadequate sleep should primarily focus on sleep hygiene, including counseling, lifestyle and environmental adjustments. Relaxation techniques like meditation, mindfulness training and breathing exercises may also help," says Dr Gupta.

"Sometimes people may need treatment for an underlying health condition. People whose insomnia does not resolve with above techniques should take proper sedative hypnotic medication under appropriate medical guidance," he adds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON