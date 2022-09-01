5 things to do for your body and health when you are pregnant

Pregnancy calls for more care and consideration. It has never been more crucial to look after yourself than while you are pregnant. As you now have to take care of both yourself and your infant, you must be careful about everything, including your nutrition and sleep pattern. Even before the baby is born, you should take good care of him or her. If you keep up a healthy pregnancy, you have a higher chance of giving birth healthily. Being pregnant is a joyous time that frequently motivates women to lead healthier lifestyles and, if necessary, strive for healthy body weight. (Also read: Fitness tips every pregnant woman should know so as to give safe, healthy birth)

Dr. Bethany Peterson, Physical Therapist, suggested five things that you should do for your mind and body when you are pregnant on her Instagram page.

1. Work on proper breathing and core contraction

Proper breathing and core contractions are very beneficial when you are pregnant. However, there are certain rules which you need to keep in mind while practicing breathing work.

Deep inhale: Belly expands and pelvic floor lengthens.

Exhale : Core and pelvic floor contracts.

2. Learn to lengthen your pelvic floor

Hip openers, gentle guided restorative yoga, and training your pelvic floor to lengthen helps prepare your pelvic floor muscles to get out of the way when it's time for delivery. And, it helps with your mindset, too!

3. Strengthen your pelvic floor

Strengthen your pelvic floor by strengthening your core, back, hips, and overall body by staying active and continuing to strength train throughout pregnancy. Make sure to incorporate your breathing and core contraction. This can help prevent pelvic floor dysfunction later.

4. Build your support system

Having the right team to support you before, during, and after giving birth is one of the best things you can do for yourself. If you have a partner, make sure you're both on the same page. Surround yourself with a birthing team that is supportive, listens to you, and is confident and capable of taking the best action if things get difficult or chaotic. That team can include physicians, doulas, midwives, pelvic floor physical therapists, family members, etc.

5. Create a birth plan but be prepared for change

Having a plan is helpful and wise. Just remember, there are many factors that can change that plan at the last minute. Prepare your mind to be able to make adjustments along the way. The last thing you want to be stressing about at the moment is "sticking to a plan" that is no longer feasible.

